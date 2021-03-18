To help quantify which coaches have proven most adept in the tournament, we will look at each coach’s wins above expectations, adjusted for seeding. For example, a No. 1 seed wins 3.4 games, on average, during March Madness while a No. 6 seed wins one game per tournament. If a coach of a No. 6 seed wins two games, that would seem to indicate more value than the coach of a top seed who wins the same number of contests.

Here are three coaches to favor in this year’s tournament and three others who have failed to live up to the hype.

Coaches to trust

Dana Altman, No. 7 seed Oregon (five wins above expectations)

14 tournament appearances, four Sweet 16 appearances, one trip to the Final Four

In 2013, Altman saw his 12-seeded squad defeat No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 4 St. Louis before falling to No. 1 Louisville in the Sweet 16. In 2019, Altman led his 12th-seeded Ducks over No. 5 Wisconsin in the round of 64 and threw a scare into eventual champion Virginia, the top seed in the tournament. Three years earlier he and the Ducks rolled into the Final Four as a No. 3 seed, one of four to make it that far since the expansion of the field to 68 teams in 2011.

This isn’t the best Ducks squad Altman has brought to the tournament, but they are a good shooting team (54 percent effective field goal rate, ranking 31st) with an efficient offense (the country’s 16th-best, per stats guru Ken Pomeroy’s rankings).

Chris Beard, No. 6 seed Texas Tech (five wins above expectations)

Three tournament appearances, two Sweet 16 appearances, one trip to the Final Four

Beard has improved in each of his three March Madness appearances. In 2016, he took No. 12 seed Arkansas-Little Rock to the field out of the Sun Belt and upset No. 5 Purdue in the first round. Two years later, he coached No. 3 seed Texas Tech to the Elite Eight, and then followed that up in 2019 by taking another team on the No. 3 line to the national title game. Those Raiders bested No. 2 seed Michigan, No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Michigan State along the way.

Texas Tech has fallen off a bit in terms of overall efficiency (23rd in the nation per Pomeroy ratings, compared to fifth in 2019), but its defense remains solid, limiting teams to 91 points per 100 possessions after taking into account opponents faced. Beard’s squad is also generating turnovers on defense at an above-average rate (24 percent, eighth best), which should help give give the Red Raiders the extra possessions they need to stave off an early upset or produce one of their own against No. 3 Arkansas in the second round.

Roy Williams, No. 8 seed North Carolina (three wins above expectations)

Twenty-nine tournament appearances, 19 Sweet 16 appearances, three trips to the Final Four and three national titles

It’s been a tough year for North Carolina. A bubble team most of the season, it struggled against quality opponents (3-9 record against Quadrant 1 teams). However, these Tar Heels have all the characteristics of a Williams-coached team that can be dangerous in the tournament.

They are great defensively (90 points allowed per 100 possessions, 15th best in the country) and tenacious on the offensive glass (41 percent, tops in the country), giving them plenty of second-chance opportunities to score. North Carolina averages 1.2 points per putback attempt, which ranks in the top 20 percent of the nation.

Coaches to be wary of

Mick Cronin, No. 11 seed UCLA (four wins below expectations)

Eleven tournament appearances, one Sweet 16 appearance

Cronin has guided his teams to the tournament in each of the past nine seasons, yet he has ventured past the round of 32 just once, with Cincinnati in 2012. However, UCLA is nowhere near as good at perimeter defense as that Bearcats team was, making it difficult to feel confident the Bruins will make a deep run this year. UCLA is allowing almost 40 percent of an opponent’s field goals to occur behind the three-point line, which could be a problem against BYU should UCLA take down Michigan State in Thursday’s play-in game.

BYU has a balanced offense and is adept at shooting from deep (37.3 percent overall), particularly senior guard Alex Barcello, who shot 100 three-pointers this season and converted 48, one of the best three-point shooting percentages in the nation.

Mark Turgeon, No. 10 seed Maryland (two wins below expectations)

Nine tournament appearances, two Sweet 16 appearances

The Terrapins often underwhelm this time of year. They have been a single-digit seed five times since 2011 and have just four wins to show for it, never advancing further than the Sweet 16. That was back in 2016, when No. 5 seed Maryland eventually fell to No. 1 Kansas in a regional semifinal. This year they are a double-digit seed, making their path to glory much harder.

Plus they don’t do well on the offensive glass (Maryland grabs 21 percent of their misses, ranking 327th in the nation) nor do they generate many turnovers on defense (17 percent, 289th), two traits that are crucial to pulling early-round upsets.

Greg McDermott, No. 5 seed Creighton (two wins below expectations)

Eight tournament appearances, never past the round of 32

McDermott has his Bluejays scoring 115 points per 100 possessions, the 14th-best mark in the country, with an impressive 86-70 win over Villanova during the regular season. That, and the fact Creighton is the 19th-best team in the country per Pomeroy’s rankings — tied for McDermott’s second-highest ranking since he took the reins in 2011 — is a solid starting point for optimism.