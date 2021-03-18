It is the third civil lawsuit filed in that court this week by attorney Anthony G. Buzbee accusing Watson of sexual misconduct toward women during massage sessions. The two previous suits alleged that Watson forced the women to touch his genitals. All three lawsuits seek unspecified damages.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Watson denied the initial allegations in a social media post in which he said that he has “never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”

The new lawsuit says the woman involved is a licensed massage therapist who was contacted by Watson through Instagram in December. She had never had previous contact with Watson, according to the suit. The massage was scheduled for Dec. 28 around 10 a.m. at a Houston office building, the lawsuit says, and the woman initially was accompanied by her mother, who helped to prepare and then left as Watson was arriving.

According to the suit, the massage therapist left the room and then returned to find Watson “laying on the massage table on his stomach with only a small towel covering his buttocks.” The woman was “perplexed” and “started getting uncomfortable,” the lawsuit says, but continued the massage. The lawsuit alleges that after Watson flipped his body to be positioned on his back, he “began to coerce” the woman “to massage his inner groin area” and rejected her suggestion to use a tool for that, telling her to use her hands.

Watson later “forcefully” told the woman “to move her hand down to his pubic area” and “instructed her to slide her hand across his genitals,” the lawsuit alleges, saying the woman was “shaking at this point” and “felt intimidated and threatened.” The suit says that Watson “kept coercing and intimidating” the woman and “it was at this point that Watson coerced [her] to move her mouth towards his penis, forcing [her] to perform oral sex on him.” The woman “did not consent to any of this conduct” and “blacked out for a few minutes from the fear,” according to the lawsuit.

Watson offered no apology, got dressed and left, the suit says. The woman “was so shaken that she defecated on herself and ran to the bathroom to clean herself up” before being picked up at the office by her mother, according to the lawsuit.

Watson has not been charged with any crimes. He wrote on Twitter that he rejected “a baseless six-figure settlement demand” before the initial lawsuit was filed.

“We are aware of the suits but will decline further comment at this time,” the NFL said Thursday through a spokesman, echoing the statement the league had made following the filing of the initial lawsuit. Watson faces potential disciplinary measures under the NFL’s personal conduct policy if the accusations are substantiated.

The Texans declined further comment Thursday after previously issuing a written statement in which they said that “we hope to learn more soon,” and added: “We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously.”