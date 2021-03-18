Even as people have missed hugging so desperately they might swoon over seeing somebody else hugging, the hug Saturday in Hartford, Conn., between Traci Carter and John Gallagher resonated a whole lot of something else. It became that kind of thing a connoisseur of March might spot and say, Look, that’s March right there. Among all its meaning, it exhibited the singular and almost inexplicable power of the NCAA tournament about to resume after a one-year coronavirus hiatus.

We did it!

AD

AD

I love you!

We did it!

I love you!

So went the words back and forth between a Hartford grad-student (Carter) and the Hartford coach (Gallagher), two Philadelphia guys as it happens, because their team had just won the America East Conference tournament and had become one of two among the 68 teams here to achieve the inaugural bid for a school (Grand Canyon is the other).

“I heard some people complaining about the bubble,” Gallagher said in a telephone interview. “The Hartford Hawks will not be complaining about one thing.”

Think of it. Every year, teams with double-digit seedings like the No. 16 of Hartford (15-8) reach the tournament, and every year they feel an exhilaration that goes beyond description, which we know because they tell us they can’t describe it. It happens even though every year, the near-entire lot of them will stay around for only about 100 hours. They will take some merciless defeat, as might Hartford, from No. 1 seed Baylor. Then they will return home and warble for decades about how it ranked among the great experiences of life.

AD

AD

March Madness takes that mystical form in the American mind-set, and as if that weren’t enough, it also seems to serve as some sort of emblem of some profound human relationships, which we know because, look at that hug.

“A lot of relief,” Carter said. “A lot of love. A lot of passion. A lot of sympathy, right? Because Coach knows what I’ve been through, my whole life.”

What Carter has been through includes a meandering college journey through Marquette, La Salle and Hartford but also something exponentially, unbearably worse. On July 20, his brother Semaj Carter, one of Traci’s six siblings, died at 21 in Philadelphia, another case in the country’s long history of gun violence. It happened on the same day Jack Phelan, a coach Gallagher adored, died suddenly at 66 after a lifetime that included being the man who ushered Hartford into Division I in 1981, back when many saw that idea as poppycock. After July 20, Gallagher frequented Carter’s side and took him on a family trip to the beach.

“He is more than a coach,” Carter said. “You know what I mean?”

He’s also a coach, so the hug contained the dents and bruises of the 2010s. In his first 10 seasons at Hartford, he would go into the America East tournament with varying seedings and essential degrees of hope, and the finishes would go like this: semifinal, semifinal, quarterfinal, semifinal, quarterfinal, semifinal, quarterfinal, semifinal, a 2019 semifinal at Maryland Baltimore County in which Hartford rallied from 26 points behind in the second half and lost in double overtime, and a final in 2020, finally. The Hawks started boarding the bus for Vermont. The trip and the hope got the quash from a fresh pandemic.

AD

AD

After that, Gallagher sat in his office, just staring, staring out the window at the parking lot and the trees even if he didn’t necessarily see them at that moment.

“There’s a mourning period after every season,” he said, “and I think getting through it is hard.”

He carries around the words of his old boss at Lafayette, Fran O’Hanlon, and he recites them from downtown Indianapolis: “When you coach college basketball, you have to be able to lie down with pain. And if you can’t lie down with pain, you can’t coach. And on the other side of pain, there’s greatness, but you’ve got to get through the pain.”

So man, they did hug.

“In that hug,” Gallagher said, “there was the pain of his brother’s death. There was him going from Marquette to La Salle to Hartford. It was my struggles here as a young coach at 33 — I thought I knew everything — to the humility that I have. This has given me cases and cases and cases of that humility. That hug was a shared struggle with Traci. It was a shared relief. It was a shared togetherness. The love we have for each other.”

AD

AD

“He knew what I went through to get there and vice versa,” Carter said. “I knew what he went through to get there. I knew all the pressure and troubles he had to get there.”

There’s also the fact that through Gallagher, Carter found what he envisions as a major part of his life’s work, Anchors Camp, a nonprofit that aims to “provide a residential camp experience for underprivileged urban kids and young adults,” as Carter states on his LinkedIn page.

“I originally went to Hartford [two years ago] to focus on business,” Carter said. “It was to play my last year and get basketball over with. I was done with basketball. My initial thought was to go to Hartford and let Coach Gallagher open up the business world for me with his connections.”

AD

Now there came a day within that American phenomenon of March when they had something else altogether — and together.

AD

Carter: “Every day is a magical event, if you’re still living, but here’s my thing: What nobody can take from us is we’re champions. Whether we win or lose, we’ve become legends where we live.”

Gallagher: “You can win national titles, but when you do something for a first time, and it’s the first time ever in school history, for a program like ours, where we’re the only nonstate school [amid] all the state schools and all you hear is ‘can’t, can’t, can’t’ …”

See “Madness” as a mountaintop, with a view of all the pain. “Without rain, you won’t know sunshine,” the 24-year-old said. “Without pain, you can’t know joy. And I had to go through everything I went through, every single thing I went through, to get here … I just don’t quit. I went through every emotion, I mean every emotion.”

AD

And the 43-year-old man who suffered, suffered and suffered that semifinal loss in 2012, in double overtime to Vermont, when he thought he would have won the final? By now he finds it preferable that it happened as it happened. By now he marvels at what Madness “has done for our university just in the short period, what it’s done for our program, in just the short period.” He says, “We are playing this tournament in honor of Jack Phelan.”