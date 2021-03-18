Both had the same aim: figuring out why the German-born attacker fell short of expectations last year and how he could regain the superb form exhibited in three MLS seasons in Atlanta.

“That was one of his best periods,” Losada said this week from training camp in Cary, N.C. “It’s up to me to take him back to his best level.”

Before arriving in Washington via trade last preseason, Gressel averaged five goals and almost 12 assists per year. He was MLS’s 2017 rookie of the year and an MLS Cup winner a year later.

In Atlanta, he was a complementary figure in a high-octane attack. In D.C., he was thrust into a leading role in a duller lineup. Even in a contracted season, his numbers were underwhelming: two goals and three assists for one of the worst teams in the league.

“I’ve thought about it a lot,” Gressel said. “I’ve watched some games back. I’ve watched some games from way back before I was with D.C. just to remind myself of the positives and what I did when I was successful.”

As preparation for his new job, Losada did the same. United arranged video packages of all the players for him to study before his hands-on work began two weeks ago.

He observed Gressel influencing Atlanta’s attack from the right flank and performing with poise and polish. He also witnessed the drop-off last year. Until an encouraging display in the last four matches, Gressel had contributed one goal and one assist in 18 appearances.

Losada said he requested video from Gressel’s time with Atlanta because “I wanted to see him performing at his best on a good team in a system that is a bit similar to what I want to play.”

Like former Atlanta coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, Losada is an Argentine who wants to play proactive and stylish soccer.

Last year under Ben Olsen, Gressel played primarily in his natural position on the right wing. However, he sometimes filled center roles, as well.

This season Gressel, 27, is expecting to play almost exclusively on the right, either as an attacking wing or, as he did in Atlanta many times, as a wing back with offensive and defensive responsibilities in front of a three-man backline.

Losada’s choice of formation and tactics will dictate positioning.

“We’ve spoken a little bit about my role in Atlanta, how I saw it here last year and what I think I need from the players around me to be more effective,” Gressel, a former Providence College star, said. “Those conversations have been pretty good. He’s been pretty clear about my role.”

United needs Gressel to rediscover his game. To acquire him, D.C. relinquished more than $1 million in financial considerations, known as allocation money, a hefty figure in MLS circles.

United then signed him to a long-term contract that more than quadrupled his salary to at least $650,000. (Because of pandemic disruptions, contract details were not disclosed last year by the MLS Players Association.)

Gressel wasn’t the only one to struggle. Midfielder Edison Flores, a $5 million transfer acquisition from Mexican club Morelia, was slow to adapt and striker Ola Kamara, a $2.5 million transfer a year earlier from the Chinese league, didn’t produce.

Flores, Kamara and most others were retained this winter, and the front office so far has made few acquisitions.

“There hasn’t been much turnover and we’ll have a chance to redeem ourselves,” Gressel said. “I certainly have some things to prove because I don’t want a repeat of what happened last year, personally and as a team.”

Gressel said he likes what Losada, 38, has brought to United from a 15-month head coaching stint with Beerschot in Belgium, the country where he starred as a playmaker for more than a decade. Before arriving in Washington, Losada engaged with the players through Zoom calls and outlined his vision.

“There is a fresh wind in the air,” Gressel said. “Hernán makes it easy because he is very clear how he wants things to be done and what he wants it to look like.”

After opening camp last week at Audi Field, United shifted to North Carolina for a week of workouts and the preseason opener Saturday against third-tier champion Greenville Triumph.

It marks Gressel’s first time away since his wife, Casey, gave birth in November to their first child, Sophie. “Ironically,” he said, “I have actually slept badly” far from the newborn.

The team will return home this weekend and ramp up preparations for the April 17 debut against New York City FC at Audi Field.

A new season invites pressure to bounce back from last year’s dismal campaign.

“It’s good pressure because I know what I can do," Gressel said. "I know how I can play because I played like that before.”

Notes: In a long-anticipated trade with FC Cincinnati, United received up to $550,000 in general allocation money over two years in exchange for the MLS rights to Argentine midfielder Luciano Acosta, who returned to the league after one year in Mexico with Atlas.