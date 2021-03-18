But as The Post’s Jerry Brewer observes, the tournament annually overcomes the NCAA’s off-court drama because of its “brilliant structure, gambling allure and penchant for unpredictability.” So as you work on your brackets before the field is narrowed to 64, we’re here to help with the latest news and analysis.
A beginner’s guide to filling out the 2021 bracket
After the 2020 NCAA men’s basketball tournament was canceled, March Madness has finally returned — although it’s not exactly the same. This year’s event will be held entirely in and around Indianapolis; there are 37 at-large selections (one more than normal) and 31 automatic qualifiers (one fewer than normal); the “First Four” has moved from Dayton and is limited to one day, Thursday; and round-of-64 play will be held on Friday and Saturday instead of the typical Thursday and Friday.
Those changes might impact how you fill out your NCAA tournament bracket (or brackets), but don’t worry too much; we have you covered. Here are 12 simple tips to help you construct a strong NCAA tournament bracket, no matter how much basketball you’ve watched this season or how different this year’s Madness feels.
Bracket picks from college basketball’s top experts, plus Barack Obama
Now that the NCAA tournament bracket is out, the nation’s college basketball experts are weighing in with their Final Four and national championship picks. There seems to be strong consensus that Gonzaga and Illinois are the teams most likely to be playing for the title April 5. Here are the Final Four picks made by several notable reporters.
Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright reportedly will miss opener
Moses Wright, the Georgia Tech forward who was the ACC’s player of the year, will miss the team’s opener Friday night, according to multiple reports.
Georgia Tech will open against Loyola Chicago at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. If Tech wins, he would also miss the next game against the Illinois-Drexel winner, Stadium reported.
No details were were given for Wright’s absence. Coach Josh Pastner and a team spokesman cited Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act regulations as the reason they could not offer any information.
The Yellow Jackets, who have won eight consecutive games, are in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon, the team’s second-leading scorer, tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the opening weekend, Coach Lon Kruger said. The Sooners, seeded eighth in the West Region, will play ninth-seeded Missouri in the first round Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and with a win would likely face top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round.
Kruger said Harmon tested positive Tuesday and was not experiencing symptoms on Wednesday. He is the only Sooner to have tested positive (via stltoday.com), Kruger said.
Prominent NCAA tournament players launch ‘#NotNCAAProperty’ protest as March Madness begins
Several college basketball players participating in the men’s NCAA tournament joined a protest on social media against the NCAA as its signature event was set to begin, criticizing college sports’ governing body for not allowing athletes to be compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses.
“The NCAA OWNS my name image and likeness,” Rutgers guard Geo Baker said Wednesday night on Twitter. “Someone on [a] music scholarship can profit from an album. Someone on academic scholarship can have a tutor service. For [people] who say ‘an athletic scholarship is enough,’ anything less than equal rights is never enough.
“I am #NotNCAAProperty.”
The hashtag #NotNCAAProperty is being used “to underscore their concern that the NCAA too often treats college athletes like dollar signs rather than people,” Ramogi Huma, executive director of the advocacy group the National College Players Association, said in a statement announcing the protest.
The statement called for athletes to obtain representation and receive compensation by July 1; meetings with NCAA President Mark Emmert and with members of President Biden’s administration to encourage legislation to give college athletes “physical, academic, and financial protections”; and urged the Supreme Court to rule in favor of the plaintiff in an upcoming case regarding NCAA rules on athletes compensation.