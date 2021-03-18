Several college basketball players participating in the men’s NCAA tournament joined a protest on social media against the NCAA as its signature event was set to begin, criticizing college sports’ governing body for not allowing athletes to be compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses.

“The NCAA OWNS my name image and likeness,” Rutgers guard Geo Baker said Wednesday night on Twitter. “Someone on [a] music scholarship can profit from an album. Someone on academic scholarship can have a tutor service. For [people] who say ‘an athletic scholarship is enough,’ anything less than equal rights is never enough.

“I am #NotNCAAProperty.”

The hashtag #NotNCAAProperty is being used “to underscore their concern that the NCAA too often treats college athletes like dollar signs rather than people,” Ramogi Huma, executive director of the advocacy group the National College Players Association, said in a statement announcing the protest.