Follow along for live updates during the games.
Huge Norfolk State lead cut to six by App State
Appalachian State finally started hitting a few shots and just like that considerably cut into a massive halftime deficit. After Norfolk State’s 16-point halftime lead dwindled to eight, go-to scorer Jalen Hawkins hit a tough shot from in close that gave the Spartans a 10-point edge with under 12 minutes to play. But two more App State baskets left it down by just 45-39 with under 10 minutes left.
The Mountaineers went zero of 18 from three-point range in the first half and did not make their first until over three minutes into the second. They then missed three more before making three of four from long range.
Hawkins, who had 20 points in the first half, has 22 points for the game thus far.
How they got here: Michigan State vs. UCLA
No. 11 seeds Michigan State and UCLA square off in a very blue-blooded First Four game Thursday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. The winner will advance to face sixth-seeded BYU on Saturday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here’s what you need to know.
Michigan State (15-12)
After a 4-9 start to Big Ten conference play, the Spartans squeaked into the NCAA tournament as one of the final at-large berths thanks to late-season victories over Ohio State, Illinois and Michigan, the latter two of which earned No. 1 seeds. Tom Izzo led the Spartans to the 2000 national championship and has seven other Final Four appearances in East Lansing. Michigan State played one game at Mackey Arena this season, a 75-65 loss to Purdue on Feb. 16.
UCLA (17-9)
The Bruins are back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018, when they also played in the First Four (they lost to St. Bonaventure). UCLA started the season 12-2 but lost seven of its final 12 games, including its final four.
Norfolk State takes 16-point lead at halftime over App State
After 20 minutes, it was Jalen Hawkins 20, Appalachian State 20. The Norfolk State guard didn’t even start the game, but he managed to keep pace with the Mountaineers as his squad took a 16-point lead at halftime.
App State went a grisly zero for 18 from three-point range while Hawkins hit all four of his attempts from long range. Add in the fact that the Mountaineers committed 10 turnovers to just three for the Spartans, and perhaps the Mountaineers might even have reason to feel fortunate only being down by a 36-20 count.
App State’s leading scorer is also a reserve, James Lewis Jr., but he has just six as his team hit six of 31 shots overall. The winner of the 16-seed showdown will play top-seeded Gonzaga on Saturday.
Norfolk State gets out to early lead over App State
In the third of Thursday’s four play-in games, Norfolk State jumped out to 19-11 lead over Appalachian State with just over 11 minutes left in the first half. Spartans reserve Jalen Hawkins was perfect on three shots from long range and leads all scorers with 10 points.
The winner of the battle of 16 seeds moves on to face West No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Saturday. Norfolk State is making just its second appearance ever in the Division I NCAA tournament, but in the Spartans’ previous trip they sprung a huge upset over Missouri as a 15 seed in 2012.
Drake survives last-second shot attempt, beats Wichita State
We don’t have a buzzer-beater yet, or even a team that has managed to score over 60 points. However, we did get some legitimate excitement at the end of a game that ultimately went to Drake over Wichita State.
The 11th-seeded Bulldogs survived a last-second shot that bounced off the rim and held on for a 53-52 victory that propels them to the main field and a date Saturday with USC, the No. 6 seed in the West Region.
At one point in the second half, Drake was down 37-25. But the Bulldogs took a four-point lead with 22 seconds left before things got really wild. The Bulldogs managed a steal but the ball was stolen back, and the Shockers’ Dexter Dennis hit a three-pointer to cut his team’s deficit to one with 10 seconds left.
On the ensuing Drake possession its leading scorer in the game, Joseph Yesufu (21 points), went to the line after a foul, but missed the front end of a one-and-one. Wichita State grabbed the rebound and Alterique Gilbert got a good look at a game-winning three, but it bounced harmlessly away, setting off jubilation among the Bulldogs.
In the first of Thursday’s four play-in games, Texas Southern came away with a 60-52 win over Mount St. Mary’s that was beautiful only to the Tigers and their fans. The Drake-Wichita State battle wasn’t much more aesthetically pleasing, but it did provide its share of the madness that has come to define this time of year.
Morris Udeze led the Shockers with 22 points, but teammate Tyson Etienne, the AAC’s co-Player of the Year, had just one point on 0-of-6 shooting. Wichita State hit only three of its 18 three-point attempts and 11 of its 22 free throws.
The win was Drake’s first NCAA tournament win since 1971.
Drake storms back, takes lead
Again, Wichita State worked its way to a 12-point lead, just as it had in the first half. And again, Drake stormed back.
This time, the Bulldogs’ rally got them the lead.
Drake took a 46-45 advantage with under four minutes left to play after going on a 21-8 run starting with just over 11 minutes left in the second half. It has very much been a game of runs, but the Bulldogs had not led since they were up 5-2 in the very early going.
Drake’s Joseph Yesufu led the way with 19 points, while Morris Udeze had 20 for the Shockers.
How they got here: Norfolk State vs. Appalachian State
Norfolk State and Appalachian State, two No. 16 seeds, square off Thursday night in a First Four game at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., with the winner moving on to face top-seeded Gonzaga in the West Region on Saturday. Here’s a brief primer on both teams.
Norfolk State (16-7)
The Spartans are in the tournament for just the second time ever and the first since 2012, when they became one of only eight No. 15 seeds to win an NCAA tournament game by upsetting second-seeded Missouri in the first round. Norfolk State got to the tournament by defeating Morgan State, 71-63, in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title game on Saturday.
Appalachian State (17-11)
The Mountaineers closed the regular season on a 1-4 skid but won four Sun Belt tournament games in four days to clinch their first NCAA tournament berth in 21 years. Michael Almonacy scored a career-high 32 points in the championship-game victory over two-time defending Sun Belt champion Georgia State.
Wichita State extends its lead over Drake
After Drake went on a 10-0 run to end the first half down by just one point to Wichita State, the Shockers pushed their lead back to double-digits with just under 11 minutes left to play.
The Shockers started the second half on a 13-5 run and led the Bulldogs, 41-31, in a battle of 11 seeds.
Wichita State’s success came despite the fact that its leading scorer, AAC co-Player of the Year Tyson Etienne, has zero points. Teammate Morris Udeze picked up much of the slack with 14 points, while fellow Shockers Dexter Dennis and Alterique Gilbert chipped in with eight apiece.
Drake was led to that point by Joseph Yesufu, who had nine points but was just 4-of-13 from the field. Drake had nine turnovers to five for Wichita State.
Legendary John Wooden looms large over March Madness
To reach one set of First Four games on Thursday, a traveler might go from a John Wooden statue to a John Wooden statue. That’s from sculptor Jeffrey A. Rouse’s depiction of Wooden kneeling among five sets of towering male legs in downtown Indianapolis, up Interstate 65 to just outside Purdue’s Mackey Arena, and sculptor Julie Rotblatt-Amrany’s depiction of Wooden holding a basketball slightly to his right, pondering where to direct it.
After a one-year hiatus, March Madness would begin again in the home state of one of its Rushmore figures, the 10-time champion UCLA coach (1910-2010) born in tiny Hall, Ind. (40 minutes southwest of Indianapolis), high-schooled in Martinsville (12 minutes from Hall), which he led to a state championship in a state where that really matters and schooled further at Purdue, which he led to a de facto 1932 national championship in his senior year. He even played pro basketball in Indianapolis (and once made 134 straight free throws), coached high school basketball in South Bend and coach college basketball in Terre Haute (at Indiana Teachers College, nowadays Indiana State).
Just inside the door beyond Wooden at Purdue, March Madness returned. Two of the four First Four games began on Thursday evening with Drake playing Wichita State, with the fans at 9-percent capacity (or around 1,350), but with a loud throng of Drake fans here 360 miles east of Des Moines. Within four minutes of play, Drake fans had the privilege of protesting a charge-block call they found to be misguided. How the country has missed such privileges.
Wichita State leads Drake at half despite allowing late run
Wichita State went to the half with the lead, but Drake has all the momentum. In a play-in round battle of 11 seeds, the Bulldogs stunned the Shockers with a 10-0 run in the final five minutes of the first half.
That left Drake down just one, 21-20, after a 20-minute session in which neither team shot well. The Shockers were just 9 of 32 from the field for a 28.1 percentage, while the Bulldogs hit 30.8 percent of their 26 shots.
With Drake struggling badly to start the game, Wichita State jumped out to an 18-6 lead with seven minutes left in the half. The Shockers, who went 16-5 in the AAC, were led by junior forward Morris Udeze’s nine points. The Bulldogs, coming off a 24-5 season in the MVC, got seven from sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu.
Texas Southern tops Mount St. Mary’s for tournament’s first win
Now it’s a field of 67. Mount St. Mary’s became the first team to bow out of the NCAA tournament, losing a play-in game Thursday to fellow 16 seed Texas Southern, 60-52.
The Tigers move on to face East region top seed Michigan on Saturday. They overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to the Mount, which kept the game in the low-scoring range it prefers but eventually was worn down by its opponent’s attacking style.
Tigers forward John Walker III led all scorers with 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting on a night when most other players on the court had trouble with accuracy. TSU shot just 38.6 percent from the field, but Mount St. Mary’s was barely any better at 38.8 and hit just eight of 16 free throws.
The Tigers, representing the SWAC, won their 10th game in a row. They are now 2-8 all-time in the NCAA tournament, with both wins coming in their past two trips after a “First Four” victory over North Carolina Central in 2018.
Wichita State takes early lead over Drake
Just past midway through the first half of the second play-in game Thursday, Wichita State holds a 14-6 lead over fellow 11 seed Drake. Neither team was finding the net with much success; the Shockers started just 6 of 19 from the field while the Bulldogs were a horrendous 2 of 13 for a field goal percentage of 15.4.
Wichita State also held notable edges in assists (3-1), steals (4-1) and turnovers (1-5), while Drake was up 3-0 in blocks. The winner moves on the face No. 6 USC in the West region.
Texas Southern holds lead as game reaches late stages
As the game clock ticked toward six minutes to go in the first game of the NCAA tournament, Texas Southern held a one-point lead over Mount St. Mary’s.
TSU’s Jordan Gilliam hit a three-pointer to give his team a 46-42 lead and has scored eight of his 10 points in the second half. Teammate John Walker III leads all players with 15 points, while Mezie Offurum and DeAndre Thomas lead the Mount with nine points each.
The Tigers were badly outshot by the Mount en route to a 10-point halftime deficit, but they have tightened that margin considerably, and they have forced three more turnovers than their opponents while taking nine more shots from the field.
It’s quiet in Indianapolis, except for the sirens
During the daytime, it’s easy to adhere to the social-distancing signs in downtown Indianapolis. The place feels ghostly partly in contrast to the aural memory, which has kept hold of the old sounds of a sports-minded city that bustles all day long during big events such as the 2015 Final Four, the most recent of its seven Final Fours (with an eighth coming shortly).
As March Madness returned to life with a fraction of the usual number of fans on Thursday, cold wind and rude drizzle swept through town. Everything looked empty in midafternoon even at Victory Field, the AAA baseball park the NCAA has designated as an outdoor escape for basketball players from 68 teams stuck in four hotels. Across West Maryland Street, only the occasional straggler stopped across from the J.W. Marriott point a phone upward and photograph the enormous bracket on the building.
There is, however, an occasional chorus, that of sirens blaring through with the sight of a police escort of three buses carrying some team or other to one of the venues for practice. As Dana O’Neil of The Athletic saw it, it’s kind of a variation of “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Every time a siren rings, somebody’s going to practice.