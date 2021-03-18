We don’t have a buzzer-beater yet, or even a team that has managed to score over 60 points. However, we did get some legitimate excitement at the end of a game that ultimately went to Drake over Wichita State.

The 11th-seeded Bulldogs survived a last-second shot that bounced off the rim and held on for a 53-52 victory that propels them to the main field and a date Saturday with USC, the No. 6 seed in the West Region.

At one point in the second half, Drake was down 37-25. But the Bulldogs took a four-point lead with 22 seconds left before things got really wild. The Bulldogs managed a steal but the ball was stolen back, and the Shockers’ Dexter Dennis hit a three-pointer to cut his team’s deficit to one with 10 seconds left.

On the ensuing Drake possession its leading scorer in the game, Joseph Yesufu (21 points), went to the line after a foul, but missed the front end of a one-and-one. Wichita State grabbed the rebound and Alterique Gilbert got a good look at a game-winning three, but it bounced harmlessly away, setting off jubilation among the Bulldogs.

In the first of Thursday’s four play-in games, Texas Southern came away with a 60-52 win over Mount St. Mary’s that was beautiful only to the Tigers and their fans. The Drake-Wichita State battle wasn’t much more aesthetically pleasing, but it did provide its share of the madness that has come to define this time of year.

Morris Udeze led the Shockers with 22 points, but teammate Tyson Etienne, the AAC’s co-Player of the Year, had just one point on 0-of-6 shooting. Wichita State hit only three of its 18 three-point attempts and 11 of its 22 free throws.