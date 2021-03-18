Owners will discuss implementation of the 17-game regular season beginning this fall when they meet remotely March 30-31, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said during a conference call.

CBS retains the package of Sunday afternoon AFC games. Fox keeps NFC Sunday afternoon games. NBC retains “Sunday Night Football” and ABC and ESPN retain “Monday Night Football.”

The deals will extend through the 2033 season and net the league more than $10 billion annually. Each of the networks will pay a substantial increase in their fees, with Fox, CBS and NBC set to spend around $2 billion annually, double their current amounts. ESPN, which pays around $2 billion currently for Monday Night Football, will pay a significant increase, as well.

ABC will enter the Super Bowl rotation and air two games over the length of the deal.

For months, the negotiations between the NFL and TV networks have loomed over the sports and media industries, and the amounts of the deal highlight how precious the networks consider the league, which draws far higher viewing audiences than anything else on television.

The NFL has prided itself throughout its history by making its telecasts available to the largest number of people.

There was no announcement from the league on the future of the Sunday Ticket package, which is currently owned by DirecTV. Streaming services ESPN Plus and the NBC-owned Peacock are thought to be favorites to land the rights to the full schedule of out-of-market games.