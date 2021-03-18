Fitzpatrick would know. The veteran quarterback has had first days with nine NFL teams, now including the Washington Football Team, which signed him Thursday to a one-year contract worth up to $12 million, including $6 million in guarantees.

Like he did during his past eight stops, he joins a team in transition, with no promise of a starring role and no assurance of instant success. Just an opportunity and a hope.

“That’s all I’ve asked for my whole career,” he said. “I’ve just wanted the chance to have the opportunity to compete. I probably have too much confidence in myself. That’s just something I’ve always had that’s been a huge advantage for me and allowed me to stick around for as long as I have. I’ve had the ultimate belief in myself. I feel like whatever situation I’m put in, if I have the chance to compete, that’s all I want. I’m excited for the opportunity.”

The NFL journeyman is a role many quarterbacks assume, less by choice than by circumstance. For Fitzpatrick, though, playing for more than a quarter of the 32 NFL franchises is a point of pride. And after two seasons as both a starter and backup in Miami, his latest run in free agency turned out to be his most prolific.

“I was just talking to my dad about it the other day, it was interesting that in Year 17, this was the most sought-after I have been in my whole career with all this free agency stuff,” he said. “ … I just feel like I’ve got a lot of great football ahead of me, which sounds crazy. But being 38 years old and figuring some things out about myself, I just love football. I love the competition. I love the camaraderie. I love working together as a team for a common goal. Those are just things that I don’t know where else I’d find that.”

Fitzpatrick declined to say how many or which teams pursued him, but his reasons for picking Washington were aplenty.

Among them, he said, were the conversations he had with others across the league about Coach Ron Rivera.

“The respect level that he has from his peers and from his players and the way he goes about his business, I’m really excited and looking forward to getting to work with him,” Fitzpatrick said.

The potential of Washington’s revamped roster after a playoff run last season was another factor for him. So, too, was Ken Zampese, Washington’s quarterbacks coach, whom Fitzpatrick describes as a longtime friend. The two worked together in Cincinnati from 2007 to 2009, when Zampese held the same role with the Bengals.

“He’s one of the first coaches that I’ve had that really taught me about Xs and Os,” Fitzpatrick said. “I learned so much from him in the two years that I was in Cincinnati. I’m excited to reunite with him.”

Fitzpatrick, a seventh-round pick out of Harvard in 2005, has built a reputation for his theatrical performances off the bench and lighthearted leadership style that, together, has become known as “Fitzmagic.”

“If you had to define [Fitzmagic] in a picture, I think you’d pick the one with DeSean’s jewelry,” he said, referring to his 2018 postgame news conference in Tampa Bay when he led the Bucs to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles and then wore a tracksuit and chains belonging to flashy wide receiver DeSean Jackson. “I think that’s really when it took off. I’ll tell you, I think there are just times in games where I just get excited. I try to play with passion. I try to make sure that rubs off on my teammates.”

In that win over the Eagles, Fitzpatrick threw four touchdown passes before putting on Jackson’s outfit. “It’s nothing, I think we just have to stay humble,” he told reporters that day, eliciting a chorus of laughs.

In his last game, with the Miami Dolphins, Fitzpatrick took over for rookie Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami trailed by three points before Fitzpatrick led it on three scoring drives to win it in the closing seconds.

“If you talk to a lot of my former teammates, I think they’ll tell you they enjoyed playing with me,” Fitzpatrick said Thursday. “For me, it’s real. It’s who I am. I just try to bring guys around me up, and that’s what I’ve tried to do for the majority of my career.”

Fitzpatrick said his career turned in 2014, when he was traded to the Houston Texans and worked with then-coach Bill O’Brien and quarterbacks coach George Godsey. That lone season in Houston, he said, helped him “see the game in a different way,” and the years since have been a steady climb.

“I just continue to incorporate things that I like about different offenses and things I’ve grown to like about my playing experience every year,” he said. “I think it’s really helped me.”

Although the real work for him and the Washington Football Team has yet to begin, he’s hopeful bits of his past will stick with him in the future. Perhaps stop No. 9 includes a career first for him in making the playoffs. One aspect already guaranteed is another chance to leave an imprint on a young team.