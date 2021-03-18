The Hokies even drew one of the more historically significant arenas outside downtown Indianapolis, playing the opener at Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse where memorable basketball scenes from the 1986 movie “Hoosiers” were filmed.

AD

“I’ve been a lot of places,” said Young, who turns 58 on May 1 and has been coaching 35 years. “I’ve never been to Butler’s campus. Needless to say I’ve never been to Hinkle. What a mountaintop experience to be able to compete in that building. As a basketball person and the history in that building, that’ll be a lot of fun for me.”

AD

Virginia Tech is making its fourth straight appearance in the NCAA tournament, extending the program record streak, but it's the first since Young took over two seasons ago when he left Wofford for the school a short drive from his hometown of Radford, Va.

The prestige of the ACC also enticed Young to move up a level in competition, although the Terriers were no strangers to playing high majors during his time in Spartanburg, S.C. In his final season at Wofford, Young directed the Terriers to a win against Seton Hall in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

AD

In the next round, the Terriers pushed mighty Kentucky to the wire, attracting even more national attention, before losing, 62-56, but further solidifying Young’s reputation already established among his peers as one of the game’s more astute tacticians.

AD

The tradition-rich ACC recognized Young as its coach of the year this season after the Hokies, picked 11th out of 15 teams in preseason voting, finished third behind first-place Virginia and Florida State. Virginia Tech claimed perhaps the best nonconference win in the ACC by beating then-No. 3 Villanova in overtime, 81-73.

“Something he always says is to put the team first,” said guard Justyn Mutts, the Hokies’ fourth leading scorer (9.6). “It’s never about you, and it’s always about the team and what could you do to help this team be successful. I think our defense has been really good all season because we have so many selfless guys.”

AD

The Hokies ranked third in the ACC during the regular season in scoring defense (65.5) and fourth in both overall field goal percentage defense (41.8) and three-point shooting defense (33.0) while managing several pauses stemming from virus-related complications.

AD

The first lasted 17 days between games and included having both meetings with the Seminoles canceled. Virginia Tech also had its final two regular season games canceled because of an in-house virus-related issue that triggered contact tracing protocols.

“The experience that when you’re off 10 days or two weeks, it does take its toll,” Young said. “I do feel a lot better coming into the NCAA tournament. We gave them a day off after Greensboro. We practiced really well. We had to take [Monday] off for obvious reasons, travel and testing.”

AD

No players have tested positive this season, according to Young, although Virginia Tech will be shorthanded again without guard Jalen Cone, who continues to nurse a sore ankle that has kept him out since Feb. 6 when he played just five minutes in an 80-76 overtime win against Miami.

Cone is among the Hokies’ top three-point shooters (34.9 percent) and began the season as one of the first players off the bench until starting four straight games when Tyrece Radford was serving a suspension for an off-the-court legal matter. Radford since has been reinstated and reclaimed his starting spot.

AD

Young indicated Cone could be available next week if Virginia Tech advances to the regional semifinals, which it did in 2019, losing to No. 1 seed Duke, 75-73, in the East Region at Capital One Arena.