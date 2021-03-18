Look back on these dates as they answers trickle out. On Thursday, Lester made his spring debut and logged two innings (and 31 pitches) against the New York Mets. Back in West Palm Beach, Ross, Fedde and Rainey appeared in a simulated game inside the Nationals’ facility. And on Friday, Strasburg is expected to face teammates in a simulated game that is not open to reporters.

Manager Dave Martinez is hoping Strasburg can still fill his rotation spot in April. But with Strasburg, Lester and Rainey, there is a closing window to build arm strength before heading north. Opening Day, also against the Mets, is exactly two weeks from Thursday.

“We’ll see. A lot is going to be determined by how he comes out of this tomorrow and how he feels,” Martinez said of Strasburg on Thursday. “If something tightens up on him, we’ll shut him down right away.”

The plan is for Strasburg to throw around 55 pitches in four controlled innings. If his count spikes, the Nationals could end a frame and start him again after a short break. That’s why they decided on a simulated game instead of another exhibition outing. That he’s already getting off a mound is an encouraging sign for Washington.

Rainey, 28, has been inching back since he was briefly shut down in late February. He threw 22 pitches and recorded five outs in Thursday’s sim game. Fedde and Ross, who started for each intrasquad team, turned in heavier workloads that kept them on track for the season: Fedde finished four innings at 67 pitches. Ross, having opted out of last season with coronavirus concerns, finished five at 73.

The initial fifth starter competition was between Ross, Fedde and Austin Voth. But the last few weeks have turned Ross from a heavy favorite to the likely winner. And since he and Fedde are staying on the same schedule, it seems the Nationals will keep Fedde stretched out — perhaps in the minors to start the year — in case he has to join the rotation in April. And that would put Voth in line to be a long man in the bullpen.

Strasburg or Lester could create the need for Fedde as a spot starter. Strasburg, 32, exited his second outing with the calf strain and missed most of 2020 after undergoing carpal tunnel surgery. Lester, 37, recorded six outs and allowed one run Thursday.

The damage came on a two-out double by Mets catcher James McCann in the first. In the prior at-bat, Lester thought he had struck out J.D. Davis with a full-count cutter. But the pitch missed, if just by an inch or two, and Lester next put a fastball in McCann’s wheelhouse. He then navigated a one-two-three second with eight pitches.

His four-seam fastball velocity hovered around 90 mph, a number he’d like to raise a bit moving forward. He was encouraged by his cutter — ranging between 87 and 89 — and threw nine change-ups. The short start was a solid building block.

“Coming off what kind of has transpired the last couple weeks, I feel good physically,” Lester said. “So just try to keep building off of that and get your legs under you. The first time you face another team, I think you can get a little quick, maybe trying to do too much driving down the mound. It was nice to get my legs under me and try to get some opposing hitters out.”

Lester underwent the parathyroid surgery because of lingering fatigue in the past few seasons. In the two weeks since, he’s had more energy and felt no residual effects. Manager Dave Martinez is confident he could make his Nationals debut on April 5, right on schedule.

But Martinez isn’t necessarily counting on these eased-in pitchers to be at a full workload early on. That was shown by his bullpen management on Thursday. Lefty reliever Luis Avilán, a veteran nonroster invite, threw 33 pitches across a scoreless third and fourth. Then lefty reliever Sam Clay, a fringe candidate for the Opening Day bullpen, threw 25 pitches in a scoreless fifth and sixth.

It is clear Martinez wants multi-inning relievers to begin the season. It could be to cover innings that, in a perfect world, would belong to Strasburg, Lester, Rainey or Ross.

“Other guys could have to do that as well,” Martinez said of longer relief appearances. “Maybe [Kyle] Finnegan, we’ll get him out there for one plus. [Wander] Suero, maybe, for one plus. These guys, we’re going to have to get them up to 25 pitches, see if they can go back out there.”