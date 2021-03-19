But this time, the Rangers simply could not hold off the determination of Alex Ovechkin, who scored two goals in the final seven minutes to lift his team to a 2-1 victory, Washington’s seventh consecutive win and its first over the Rangers in three tries this season. Ovechkin willed his team with a pair of strikes off rebounds — the first coming at 13:18 to tie the score, the go-ahead goal coming a little more than three minutes later at 16:27 — giving the Capitals’ captain 14 goals this season and the 147th multigoal game of his career, tied with Gordie Howe for the fourth most of all time.

“Right now for us it doesn’t matter how many games we win. I think it’s very important to collect the points,” Ovechkin said. “Obviously I try to get involved.”

AD

AD

Washington entered Friday night’s game playing its best hockey of the season, having won nine of 10 and flying high after earning a marquee win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night to take over first place in the East.

The Capitals have looked especially strong in back-to-backs, going 7-1 in their previous four sets of such games. And even though they were shorthanded Friday night — forward Tom Wilson was serving the final game of his seven-game suspension, and center Lars Eller sat out with a lower-body injury — the Capitals continue to find a way to respond to attrition, carrying a 10-3-3 record in games without their full lineup available.

The Rangers were fueled by first-period goals in convincing wins in each of the teams’ first two meetings, and Washington looked determined not to let it happen Friday. The Capitals had the first four shots on goal, but New York responded with seven in a row — and after Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom was called for tripping late in the period, New York capitalized when Artemi Panarin scored on the man advantage.

AD

AD

Panarin’s goal, a one-timer from the left circle, deflected off the blocker of Vitek Vanecek — a near-save on a night when the young goaltender had to make a flurry of strong stops to keep his team within a goal.

“The start wasn’t good,” said Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette, whose team was outshot 33-18 on the night. “From a game standpoint we were tight, but we weren’t tight enough in the first period, and so we gave up a little bit too much.”

Washington failed to score on a power play late in the first period, and Laviolette tried to create some offense by flipping his top two centers, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Backstrom, at the beginning of the second. The Capitals manufactured six shots during a chippy 20 minutes, giving them just 11 through two periods.

AD

Vanecek continued to keep Washington afloat, making several saves early in the third during another New York power play after Washington defenseman Brenden Dillon was called for hooking.

AD

“Vitek played really well. He made some big saves,” Laviolette said. “I thought he was really sharp. Our goaltending has been real good lately and it has given us a chance to win games, and that was a perfect example of giving us a chance to win a game.”

The Rangers, coming off a bizarre 9-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers two nights earlier — an especially unexpected result given that their regular coaching staff was absent because of the NHL’s covid-19 protocols — were again led by Kris Knoblauch and his coaching staff of the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hartford, Conn. Knoblauch, however, couldn’t push the right buttons to get his team a crucial second goal, and it cost the Rangers.

AD

After Washington killed off another power play midway through the third and withstood wave after wave of pushes to the net by the Rangers, Ovechkin finally broke through for the equalizer. Ovechkin scored off a rebound in front of the net after New York goaltender Alexandar Georgiev couldn’t control a shot by defenseman Justin Schultz.

AD

“Sometimes you have to get those really gritty ones,” Ovechkin said. “It’s still the same whether it’s goal from my spot [in the left faceoff circle] or whatever. It’s most important goal, and it’ll take it.”

A little more than three minutes later, Ovechkin positioned himself in front of the net again, this time corralling another rebound after defenseman John Carlson had rocketed a shot at the net from the left faceoff circle.

AD

It was a breakthrough against a team that Washington plays five more times this season — including three contests in the next 11 nights, with the first coming Saturday in Capital One Arena.

“If we can get off to a better start and play fast, moving the puck fast and closing on their guys quick, I think we can have a better 60 minutes,” Schultz said. “It was huge to get the two points tonight and another big one tomorrow.”