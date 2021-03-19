A few pitches later, Kieboom struck out on a 100 mph fastball from New York Mets reliever Edwin Díaz. In the week since, his spring batting average has slipped to .143 — four hits in 28 total at-bats — and he’s reached base in just a fifth of his plate appearances. And because he once replaced Rendon, the star who headed west, each strikeout, flyout or groundout triggers heightened criticism.

That’s life as a struggling player on a contending team. Kieboom is learning fast. But the next question — the one no one wants to publicly answer — is what Washington does if this slump goes into April. There is, of course, a chance that Kieboom finds his timing and this discussion becomes moot. He’s being judged on a small sample, as General Manager Mike Rizzo noted in February, and exhibitions are still tuneups that don’t count. He is also very young.

Those are the facts in Kieboom’s corner. But the Nationals still need some sort of contingency plan. On Thursday, Manager Dave Martinez told reporters that neither Luis García nor Starlin Castro had taken reps at third in West Palm Beach. Josh Harrison, the club’s veteran utility man, has 214 career starts at third and could slide in. Internal options are the only ones, at the moment, after Washington chose not to address the position in free agency or an offseason trade.

The best version of this team has Kieboom finding his way in the majors. The other question, then, is how long that team can wait.

“Down in spring training, I don’t look for results, as far as getting hits and stuff,” Martinez said of Kieboom this week. “I want him to go up there and relax and hit the ball hard. That’s all I’m asking for him to do here. And then just have good at-bats. He might be pressing a little bit. But he needs to go out there and show me he can put good at-bats together.”

Should the Nationals look to replace Kieboom, attention would conceivably turn to Castro, García and Harrison. One solution would be to move Castro from second to third, then promote García — the 20-year-old who debuted last August — to play second every day. Another would be to keep Castro at second and try García at third. And another would to keep Castro at second, use Harrison at third, then address the large hole on a bench built around Harrison’s versatility. Naturally, each alignment would make the Nationals thinner.

Castro, 30, is entering the final season of a two-year, $12 million deal with the Nationals. He was limited to 16 games in 2020 after breaking his left wrist. Just 42 of his 1,443 career starts have come at third base. García is also a natural shortstop who transitioned to second in recent years. He is a smooth defender who, in theory, could switch to third if the Nationals wanted him to. He has played both second and short in recent weeks in West Palm Beach.

Last year, in his first stint with the Nationals, García had a .276 average, a .302 on-base percentage and a .366 slugging percentage in 139 plate appearances. Kieboom’s slash line through 165 plate appearances is .181/.309/.232. So, to date, García’s tiny sample is more encouraging than Kieboom’s. But swapping one out for the other — whether García plays second or third — is a fragile idea.

“He’s going to play second,” Martinez said Thursday when asked if García was training at third, a question coyly phrased to probe at Kieboom’s status. “I know he’s playing shortstop as an emergency guy in case something happens. Hopefully not. He’s a good athlete. He’s got great hands. So I’m sure that he can play third base.”

When asked a follow-up on Castro, and whether he’s worked at third, Martinez smiled and said: “So far it’s just been second. So far.”

That left open the possibility that either Castro or Harrison could spell Kieboom. It’s more than likely that García begins this season in the minors, with the Nationals long believing prospects are better off playing every day than twice a week. If that’s the case, García would be a flight or drive away if a long-term placement is needed. Otherwise, if a Band-Aid is desired, Harrison is most logical. His best quality, clubhouse presence aside, is experience around the diamond.

At 33, Harrison has started at second (394 games), third (214), right (47), left (37) and shortstop (22). He made a one-inning debut at first base for the Nationals last summer. Earlier this month, in a “B game” with minor leaguers, he played nine innings in center field and looked comfortable. And if he is the insurance behind Kieboom, it’s a defensive upgrade from Asdrúbal Cabrera, who filled that role in 2020.

Cabrera, a switch-hitter, started last Opening Day to improve the matchups against New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. But by late August, with Kieboom demoted to the alternate site in Fredericksburg, he was briefly the regular third baseman. Kieboom was nursing a groin injury and, at times, had trouble seeing the ball. Then his season, and his first shot as the club’s third baseman, ended in mid-September with a left hand contusion.