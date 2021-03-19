Glass was relieved of his duties Thursday. He declined to comment. A MASN spokesman did not return a request for comment. The departure is the latest high-profile exit at the network, and it comes with Opening Day about two weeks away.

MASN already cut ties with a number of popular broadcasters and studio talent ahead of spring training. Orioles announcers Gary Thorne and Jim Hunter did not have their contracts renewed. Nationals pre-and postgame hosts, Dan Kolko and Bo Porter, were not retained. Nationals on-field reporter Alex Chappell was also let go. (Kolko has since been hired by the Nationals.)

Those moves prompted a public rebuke from the Nationals in January. “To say that we are incredibly disappointed and upset by MASN’s decisions would be a gross understatement,” the team said. “To be clear — these decisions were made by MASN and against our wishes.”

The Nationals accused the network then of planning to cut its pre- and postgame shows from 30 to 15 minutes, but MASN said the shows will continue this season in their traditional 30-minute windows.

MASN’s spring training plans have also been in flux. Typically, the network airs seven exhibitions for both the Nationals and Orioles. This year, though, that was cut to two for each team at the end of March. MASN announced the small package Thursday, further frustrating customers that had waited weeks for any clarity. MASN will first televise the Orioles on March 23. Nationals fans will have to wait until March 28, four days before the regular season begins on April 1.