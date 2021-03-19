“The case isn’t about money, and it certainly is not about seeking publicity or fame,” Buzbee said during a news conference in Houston. “I personally don’t need it, and these women don’t want it. This case is about female empowerment, taking the power back.”

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, called the accusations “meritless” in a written statement Friday but declined to address specific aspects of the alleged incidents at this point.

“I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations,” Hardin said. “However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will respond next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so.”

Buzbee said he had been contacted by a police representative and would respond to authorities. The Houston Police Department later said in a written statement posted to Twitter that it was “unaware of any contact between HPD and Houston attorney Tony Buzbee regarding the allegations contained in his recently filed lawsuits.”

The police also said that “no incident reports regarding these allegations have been filed in our jurisdiction.”

Watson denied the initial allegations against him and said in a social media post that he had rejected a settlement offer before the first suit was filed. He has not commented publicly on the subsequent lawsuits.

“Sexual assault is real,” David Mulugheta, Watson’s agent, wrote earlier Friday on Twitter. “Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted. Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often. Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted. I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth.”

Buzbee filed four lawsuits Thursday. The allegations in those suits include Watson exposing himself, attempting to kiss women without their consent and touching women with his penis. The women are described as being a fitness trainer, a massage therapist, a bodywork and stretch therapist and an aesthetician.

In one of the previous lawsuits, a massage therapist accuses Watson of sexual assault. The woman alleges that Watson forced her to perform oral sex.

“It is our intention for the clients that are willing to do so to put together a package and to submit it to the Houston Police Department of the information that we have,” Buzbee said.

Watson has not been charged with a crime.

Buzbee said he and his clients would cooperate with the investigation that the NFL is conducting under its personal conduct policy. The league could discipline Watson if the allegations are substantiated.

The NFL said through a spokesman Friday that “the matter is being reviewed under the personal conduct policy,” declining further comment.

Buzbee said a trainer for the Texans made the referral in an instance involving one of his clients. In another, he said, a referral was made by Watson’s personal quarterback coach, Quincy Avery. The Texans declined to comment Friday, referring to two previous statements that they had issued this week. Avery did not respond when contacted for comment.

Watson’s representatives “minimized these allegations” and did not take them seriously before Hardin was hired, Buzbee said. Buzbee said he had spoken last month to Scott Gaffield, the general counsel of Athletes First, the agency that represents Watson.

“What we received instead of cooperation with Mr. Watson’s agent was dismissive behavior and, frankly, incredible arrogance,” Buzbee said.

Gaffield and Mulugheta did not respond to a request seeking comment on Buzbee’s characterizations.

Buzbee said one of the accusations against Watson is tied to an alleged incident that occurred this month. He said he had “no contact” with the Texans. He said the seven lawsuits filed are for the jurisdictional minimum of $500. Each of the suits says the woman is seeking “any and all damages to which she may be entitled.”

Buzbee said he has received death threats since he began filing the lawsuits and family members and colleagues also have been threatened. He said before filing the first suit, he met multiple times with the woman involved.