It will pit the Ramblers (25-4) against Illinois (24-6), and that shuddering you sense from the Midwest comes from large pockets of the sixth-most-populous state.

“It’s great for the state,” Loyola Chicago Coach Porter Moser said, extolling the long-held virtues of Illinois in the area of hoops. Lucas Williamson, who led the Ramblers both with 21 points and in spirit, called it “going in to play some old friends.”

The win that got Loyola Chicago to the meeting had just about everything even as it lacked one major human presence. Georgia Tech big man Moses Wright, merely the ACC Player of the Year, couldn’t make it to the storied floor because of a positive coronavirus test, according to multiple reports. Still, his No. 9-seeded team (17-9), fresh off the ACC tournament title, made such an admirable account of itself that it belonged in a building amid the 282,000 bricks, the 9,700 window panes, the 1,250 hollering fans in the 9,100-seat box.

It tore out to a 13-3 lead, caused Moser to take a hasty timeout, and made eight of its first 10 shots while the Ramblers did not quite resemble themselves.

“You’ll see it throughout this whole tournament, first-game jitters, everybody’s excited to play in March Madness,” Williamson said.

Yet Loyola Chicago, full of know-how three years after its trip to the 2018 Final Four failed to charm only the prudish, soon began cutting and screening and backdoor-ing and splashing down shots. It turned a 23-17 lead some 4:12 before halftime into a 28-23 lead some 1:50 before halftime.

It went like this: Braden Norris, the guard whose multifaceted contributions included eight assists, drained a three-pointer with a high arc. Cameron Krutwig, the senior bulwark in the middle, hit two free throws. Krutwig took a pass inside from Williamson and made a layup in the same, single swoop. Moving rapidly now, Tate Hall made a dreamy backdoor pass to Williamson for a layup, and Norris made another in transition to Krutwig.

Yet the Yellow Jackets, the kind of admirable, alluring team that would have flattered the tournament in further rounds, cobbled together enough shrewd plays just after halftime that it caught up, going ahead 39-37 when the charismatic Jose Alvarado nailed a confident three-pointer from the right side.

It was something to see even — or especially — through the famed face shield of coach Josh Pastner.

Moser credited friend Steve Donahue, the coach at Penn, with telling him of Wright’s absence, “It’s not going to be easier. It’s just going to be different. It wasn’t easy. They went five guards … It was very, very hard to guard their spacing and how athletic those guards are.”

When things got to 43-40 after Khalid Moore’s fast break dunk off a pass from the excellent Michael Devoe, the No. 8-seeded Ramblers had to keep their heads. So they did. Their offense shipped the ball all around and all the way across the court both ways until Keith Clemons drained the first of his three, second-half, cocksure three-pointers to tie the game.

