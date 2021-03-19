Virginia Tech’s stop-and-start season will start again in NCAA tournament first round
Heading into last week’s ACC tournament, Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young lamented the especially late start time for the Hokies’ quarterfinal game.
The wait is more palatable entering the NCAA tournament, with No. 10 seed Virginia Tech (15-6) facing seventh-seeded Florida (14-9) in the South Region on Friday afternoon at 12:15. It’s the first game in the round of 64.
The Hokies will play the opener at Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse, where memorable basketball scenes from the 1986 movie “Hoosiers” were filmed.
“I’ve been a lot of places,” said Young, 57, who has been coaching 35 years. “I’ve never been to Butler’s campus. Needless to say I’ve never been to Hinkle. What a mountaintop experience to be able to compete in that building. As a basketball person and the history in that building, that’ll be a lot of fun for me.”
