One-off upsets happen every year in the first round of the NCAA tournament, but the true Cinderellas go on a longer run, solidifying their place in college basketball history by bouncing at least one (if not more) top seeds from the tournament. Some of the most memorable Cinderellas over the past few years include 11th-seeded Loyola Chicago in 2018, one of five double-digit seeds to appear in a Final Four, and 11th-seeded VCU in 2011, the only team to go from the First Four to the Final Four.