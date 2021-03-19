The men’s NCAA tournament is back after a one-year absence. After Thursday’s wild conclusion to the “First Four” play-in games, the first of Friday’s 16 first-round games broadcast across four networks tipped off shortly after noon Eastern time on CBS.

Follow along for live updates during the games.

What to know about Friday’s first-round games
5:24 p.m.
Gators’ half-court heave comes up just short

By Matt Bonesteel

Florida’s Tyree Appleby had a chance for an early highlight at the buzzer of the Gators’ first-round game against Virginia Tech. Alas, it was just off the mark:

Friday’s game was being played at Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler’s home court. If you recall, the Bulldogs’ Gordon Hayward almost completed Butler’s Cinderella story in the 2010 NCAA tournament final against Duke but his buzzer-beater banged off the rim.

5:15 p.m.
How they got here: Illinois vs. Drexel

By Matt Bonesteel

Illinois becomes the first No. 1 seed to take the court as it takes on Drexel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The game is being shown on TBS. The winner will advance in the Midwest Region to play No. 8 Loyola Chicago or No. 9 Georgia Tech. Here’s a quick look at both teams.

No. 1 Illinois (23-6)

Returning to the tournament for only the fourth time since 2007, the Illini is a No. 1 seed for the fourth time ever after winning the Big Ten tournament. Featuring national player of the year candidate Ayo Dosunmu and standout big man Kofi Cockburn, Illinois is an obvious favorite to win the national title. The Illini has only one loss since mid-January.

No. 16 Drexel (12-7)

The Dragons went to three straight NCAA tournaments between 1994 and 1996 but haven’t been back until this year, when they defeated the College of Charleston, Northeastern and Elon on consecutive days to win the Colonial Athletic Association tournament title. Drexel is one of the tournament’s best-shooting teams, ranking in the top 50 nationally in three-point percentage, two-point percentage and free throw percentage.

5:13 p.m.
Halftime: Virginia Tech 33, Florida 27

By Matt Bonesteel

The first half of the first game of the round of 64 is in the books, with No. 10 seed Virginia Tech leading No. 7 Florida, 33-27.

Virginia Tech hit five of its first 10 three-point attempts and took a 21-11 lead on Tyrece Radford’s layup with nine minutes remaining, but the Gators began chipping away as guard Tre Mann began to find his bearings and cut their deficit to one point. The Hokies then closed the half on a 7-2 run.

Mann, who scored 30 points in Florida’s SEC tournament loss to Tennessee last Friday and averaged 22.6 points over Florida’s previous five games, finished the half with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting.

The Gators entered as one of the nation’s best at stopping the three-pointer, with opponents shooting just 30.5 percent from long range, but the Hokies shot 41.7 percent on their first-half three-pointers.

Hunter Cattoor led Virginia Tech with nine first-half points, while Rice had eight.

4:45 p.m.
How they got here: Arkansas vs. Colgate

By Matt Bonesteel

Arkansas and Colgate continue South Region play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at Indianapolis. The game is being broadcast by TruTV. The winner will advance to play No. 6 Texas Tech or No. 11 Utah State. Here’s what you need to know.

No. 3 Arkansas (22-6)

A national powerhouse over the final 25 years of the 20th century, the Razorbacks are making just their seventh NCAA tournament appearance over the past 20 seasons. Their at-large berth comes after a torrid finish to the season, as Arkansas went 11-1 over its final 12 regular season games before falling to LSU in the SEC tournament. Only three other NCAA tournament teams average more possessions per game than the Razorbacks.

No. 14 Colgate (14-1)

The Raiders are representing the Patriot League for the second straight NCAA tournament but are making only their fourth appearance overall, though they did receive their highest seeding ever after a season that began only in January because of the pandemic. Colgate operates nearly as quickly as Arkansas at 72.4 possessions per game, which ranks just behind the Razorbacks in terms of NCAA tournament teams.

RELATEDThe most intriguing games, teams and players to watch in the NCAA tournament’s first round
4:44 p.m.
Hinkle Fieldhouse’s windows leaving their mark on March Madness opener

By Matt Bonesteel

Hinkle Fieldhouse’s round-arch windows often lead to comparisons between the historic arena and a cathedral, but they also let in an amount of light that leads to a glare on the court during day games. The glare was on display during Friday’s first-round game between Florida and Virginia Tech:

The court at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a north-south orientation so the sunlight doesn’t shine in shooters’ eyes as they face the baskets, but that doesn’t stop the sunlight from leaving its mark during daylight hours. Georgetown and Colorado are scheduled to play at Hinkle at 12:15 on Saturday.

4:15 p.m.
How they got here: Florida vs. Virginia Tech

By Matt Bonesteel

Florida and Virginia Tech open the main portion of NCAA tournament play at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game is being shown on CBS. The winner will advance in the East Region to play No. 2 Ohio State or No. 15 Oral Roberts. Here’s a quick look at both teams.

No. 7 Florida (14-9)

The Gators earned an at-large bid despite losing three of their last four games and five of their last nine. Four of those final five losses came against teams that made the NCAA tournament. The Gators are both good at shooting three-pointers (35.7 percent, ranking 78th nationally) and defending three-pointers (30.5 percent, 29th nationally).

No. 10 Virginia Tech (15-6)

The Hokies’ at-large berth comes after multiple pauses because of the coronavirus, with one lasting 17 days and another causing their final two regular season games to be canceled. The rushed showed a bit in their lone ACC tournament game, an 81-73 loss to North Carolina. It was Virginia Tech’s only game over the past 20 days.

RELATEDVirginia Tech’s stop-and-start season will start again in NCAA tournament first round
4:05 p.m.
Will people go crazy over March Madness?

By Matt Bonesteel

This year’s NCAA tournament won’t feature very many fans, and bands and mascots are forbidden. The teams can barely leave their Indianapolis hotel rooms except to practice and play. The coronavirus still is lurking and could end someone’s NCAA tournament before one ball is tipped.

So we get tweets like this from The Post’s Dan Steinberg, who is sunshine and rainbows as usual:

It’ll be interesting to see how this all shakes out in terms of the number of brackets submitted in large contests, and the expansion of legalized gambling certainly should spark at least some sort of renewed interest. But college basketball’s television ratings were way down during the regular season, and one has to wonder whether ratings for the NCAA tournament will follow suit.

The first true NCAA tournament tip-off in nearly two years is almost here. We’re about to find out how people feel about that.

3:41 p.m.
College basketball’s blue bloods run cold

By Jerry Brewer

At Duke — yes, that Duke — Coach Mike Krzyzewski admitted this week to feeling “a little bit empty” after the Blue Devils didn’t make the tournament for the first time since 1995. At Kentucky — yes, that Kentucky — Coach John Calipari took his gulp of humility, acknowledged “a lot of happy people” celebrating the Wildcats’ misery and warned of a dramatic comeback. At Louisville — yes, the Cardinals, too — Coach Chris Mack promised changes and then got rid of two assistants, Dino Gaudio and Luke Murray, the son of actor and comedian Bill Murray.

It’s a bad year to be considered an elite school. Nobility doesn’t suffer for long. But over the next three weeks, next year will seem so torturously far away.

2:59 p.m.
Four Cinderellas that could reach the Sweet 16

By Neil Greenberg

One-off upsets happen every year in the first round of the NCAA tournament, but the true Cinderellas go on a longer run, solidifying their place in college basketball history by bouncing at least one (if not more) top seeds from the tournament. Some of the most memorable Cinderellas over the past few years include 11th-seeded Loyola Chicago in 2018, one of five double-digit seeds to appear in a Final Four, and 11th-seeded VCU in 2011, the only team to go from the First Four to the Final Four.

Before we get to which underdogs are ready to put on the glass slipper in 2021, let’s set a few ground rules on what defines a true Cinderella before the tournament has started. The school needs to be a double-digit seed, preferably one from outside the Power Five conferences (the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC). And the team must also be a threat to make the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight, not merely an upstart with a favorable first-round matchup or a lovable No. 15 seed.

Here are four teams to keep an eye on.

2:35 p.m.
After backlash, NCAA vows to improve weight room at women’s basketball tournament

By Molly Hensley-Clancy

The NCAA acknowledged wide disparities between the amenities at its men’s and women’s basketball tournament, after outrage spread online Thursday at images of the single dumbbell rack it had provided to women’s basketball players in its San Antonio tournament bubble, a stark contrast to the massive, state-of-the-art weight facility built for men’s players.

“We acknowledge that some of the amenities teams would typically have access to have not been as available inside the controlled environment,” said Lynn Holzman, the NCAA’s vice president of women’s basketball, in a statement. She said the NCAA would improve the training facility for the women.

An NCAA spokesperson told The Washington Post that officials initially thought there was not enough square footage for a weight facility at the convention center playing host to the women’s tournament.

2:18 p.m.
Virginia Tech’s stop-and-start season will start again in NCAA tournament first round

By Gene Wang

Heading into last week’s ACC tournament, Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young lamented the especially late start time for the Hokies’ quarterfinal game.

The wait is more palatable entering the NCAA tournament, with No. 10 seed Virginia Tech (15-6) facing seventh-seeded Florida (14-9) in the South Region on Friday afternoon at 12:15. It’s the first game in the round of 64.

The Hokies will play the opener at Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse, where memorable basketball scenes from the 1986 movie “Hoosiers” were filmed.

“I’ve been a lot of places,” said Young, 57, who has been coaching 35 years. “I’ve never been to Butler’s campus. Needless to say I’ve never been to Hinkle. What a mountaintop experience to be able to compete in that building. As a basketball person and the history in that building, that’ll be a lot of fun for me.”

2:15 p.m.
The most intriguing games, teams and players to watch in the first round

By Matt Bonesteel

With 32 games over its first two full days, it can be hard to get a grasp on which NCAA tournament matchups are worth your time. We’re here to help narrow things down. Here’s a sampling of eight games, teams and players that are most likely to attract some attention: the game most likely to be a track meet, the team most likely to put on a dunking exhibition, and more.

2:12 p.m.
First Four highlights: UCLA plots a comeback to oust Michigan State

By Chuck Culpepper and Des Bieler

A highfalutin kind of men’s basketball matchup, Michigan State vs. UCLA, played the off-Broadway theater known as the First Four on Thursday night at Purdue’s Mackey Arena, but it didn’t turn out clunky at all. The Bruins’ 86-80 win in overtime, which advanced them to the round of 64 opposite No. 6 seed BYU on Saturday, featured thoughtful plays, pretty shots and veering plot twists.

The battle of blue bloods capped off Thursday night’s four play-in games to the main bracket. In the earlier matchups, Drake claimed its first NCAA tournament victory in 50 years, 53-52 over Wichita State; Norfolk State held off Appalachian State, 54-53; and Texas Southern rallied past Mount St. Mary’s, 60-52.