“We fell short this year in what we’ve been doing to prepare," Lynn Holzman, the NCAA’s vice president of women’s basketball, told journalists on Friday. She said the NCAA was “actively working” on improving the women’s facilities, including exercise facilities and food, after a call with coaches and team administrators in the wake of the controversy.

An NCAA spokesperson told The Washington Post that officials initially thought there was not enough square footage for a weight facility at the convention center playing host to the women’s tournament.

The disparities between the tournaments touched a nerve in a time when increasing attention is being paid to gender inequality in sports, and prominent basketball players were sharply critical of the NCAA online Thursday. Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson called the facilities “beyond disrespectful.”

“Thought this was a joke,” said Sabrina Ionescu, the 2020 first-round draft pick, in a tweet. “WTF is this?!”

“I can’t,” wrote Sue Bird in response to the images of the NCAA’s facilities.

Coaches and others inside the women's bubble questioned the NCAA’s claim that space issues had prevented the organization from building a comparable facility for women and men. A video showed that the rack of dumbbells that served as the women’s weight training was located in enormous and entirely empty part of the convention center.

A Rutgers women’s basketball coach tweeted out a video of the empty convention center with the phrase, “Not enough space.”