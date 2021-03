How many team letters can you guess?

On my list

There are 68 teams in the NCAA men’s tournament, and The Washington Post made a custom illustration for each one. Can you guess the teams?

USC — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 1

Answer: USC

Maryland Terrapins — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 2

Answer: Maryland

Virginia Cavaliers — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 3

Answer: Virginia

LSU Tigers — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 4

Answer: LSU

West Virginia Mountaineers — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 5

Answer: West Virginia

Purdue Boilermakers — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 6

Answer: Purdue

UCLA Bruins — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 7

Answer: UCLA

Colorado Buffaloes — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 8

Answer: Colorado

Utah State Aggies — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 9

Answer: Utah State

Ohio State Buckeyes — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 10

Answer: Ohio State

Houston Cougars — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 11

Answer: Houston

Wisconsin Badgers — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 12

Answer: Wisconsin

North Texas Mean Green — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 13

Answer: North Texas

Rutgers Scarlet Knights — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 14

Answer: Rutgers

Eastern Washington Eagles — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 15

Answer: Eastern Washington

Villanova Wildcats — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 16

Answer: Villanova

Michigan Wolverines — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 17

Answer: Michigan

Tennessee Volunteers — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 18

Answer: Tennessee

Morehead State Eagles — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 19

Answer: Morehead State

Drake Bulldogs — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 20

Answer: Drake

Georgia Tech Yellowjackets — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 21

Answer: Georgia Tech

Iona Gaels — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY

Team 22

Answer: Iona

Loyola Chicago Ramblers — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 23

Answer: Loyola Chicago

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 24

Answer: UC Santa Barbara

Missouri Tigers — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 25

Answer: Missouri

B — SaintBonnaventureBonnies — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 26

Answer: St. Bonaventure

Colgate Raiders — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 27

Answer: Colgate

Creighton BlueJays — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 28

Answer: Creighton

Cleveland State — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 29

Answer: Cleveland State

UConn Huskies — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 30

Answer: Clemson

Appalachian State — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 31

Answer: Appalachian State

Alabama Crimson Tide — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 32

Answer: Alabama

North Carolina Tarheels Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 33

Answer: North Carolina

Arkansas Razorbacks — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 34

Answer: Arkansas

E with a Basketball texture — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 35

Answer: None of the above. It belongs to no school.

Clemson Tigers — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 36

Answer: Clemson

Norfolk State Spartans — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 37

Answer: Norfolk State

Oregon Ducks — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 38

Answer: Oregon

UNC Greensboro Spartans — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 39

Answer: UNC Greensboro

Texas Tech Red Raiders — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 40

Answer: Texas Tech

Florida Gators — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 41

Answer: Florida

Illinois Fighting Illini — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 42

Answer: Illinois

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 43

Answer: Oral Roberts

Iowa Hawkeyes — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 44

Answer: Iowa

Florida State Seminoles — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 45

Answer: Florida State

Gonzaga Bulldogs — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 46

Answer: Gonzaga

Abilene Christian Wildcats — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 47

Answer: Abilene Christian

Mount Saint Marys Mountaineers — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 48

Answer: Mount Saint Mary’s

Hartford Hawks — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 49

Answer: Hartford

VCU Rams — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 50

Answer: VCU

San Diego State Aztecs — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 51

Answer: San Diego State

Drexel Dragons — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 52

Answer: Drexel

Liberty Flames — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 53

Answer: Liberty

Grand Canyon Antelopes — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 54

Answer: Grand Canyon

Michigan State Spartans — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 55

Answer: Michigan State

Oklahoma State Cowboys — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 56

Answer: Oklahoma State

Georgetown Hoyas — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 57

Answer: Georgetown

Ohio Bobcats — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 58

Answer: Ohio

Syracuse Orangemen — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 59

Answer: Syracuse

Baylor Bears — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 60

Answer: Baylor

Oregon State Beavers — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 61

Answer: Oregon State

Oklahoma Sooners — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 62

Answer: Oklahoma

Wichita State Shockers — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 63

Answer: Wichita State

Winthrop Eagles — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 64

Answer: Winthrop

Kansas Jayhawks — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 65

Answer: Kansas

Texas Southern Tigers — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 66

Answer: Texas Southern

BYU Cougars — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 67

Answer: BYU

Virginia Tech Hokies — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 68

Answer: Virginia Tech

Texas Longhorns — Illustrated letters for the 2021 NCAA Tournament by YIPPIEHEY (For The Washington Post)

Team 69

Answer: Texas

0 to 23 correct

First apperance: You’ve still got a lot to learn about the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

24 to 46 correct

Perennial tournament team: Hey, not bad! You know a thing or two about the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

47 to 69 correct

Blue Blood program: Well done! Your NCAA Tournament knowledge is at an elite level.