The 26-year-old knows — as he expressed after his previous four suspensions in his eight-year NHL career — that he can’t put himself in situations that could result in disciplinary action. Physicality is part of Wilson’s game, but he insisted he is continuing to adjust.

“I can’t be missing seven games. I can’t be missing one game,” Wilson said Friday before Washington’s game against the New York Rangers. “I’ve got to be in the lineup. As you look around the league, there’s a lot of different stuff going on. There’s some confusion. … I’ve been physical my whole life. That’s in me. That’s bred in me.

“I’m always going to try to be a physical player, but for now I just have to continue to develop my offense and chip in offensively and help the team win and obviously be more careful to make sure I’m not putting myself in those spots.”

Wilson was suspended for seven games for boarding Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo on March 5. Wilson is eligible to return Saturday in the second game of the Capitals’ back-to-back against the Rangers.

Wilson dealt the hard hit on Carlo in the Capitals’ 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Boston. Carlo was hospitalized overnight, suffered what the team has called an upper-body injury and has not played since. Wilson texted him the next day to check in.

“A lot of people probably wouldn’t believe me, but you never want to see a fellow peer get injured,” Wilson said. “They’re hockey players just like I am, and this is their living and their livelihood. And when a guy goes down, it’s not a good feeling.”

Wilson digested media reports and social media comments in the days after the hit but has shifted to refocusing on the rest of the season.

“Social media is a scary place right now on a number of different levels: hockey, the world,” Wilson said. “It’s not a nice place. It’s not a friendly place. People feel like they can say whatever they want, and it’s nothing new to me. That’s been there throughout my whole career. So I’m not going to sit here and say that it bothered me a ton. Obviously you don’t like to see a lot of that stuff being said. I think everybody in general can do a better job.”

The league looked at Wilson’s hit under the criteria of boarding rather than an illegal check to the head. Boarding is defined as a player checking or pushing a “defenseless opponent in such a manner that causes the opponent to hit or impact the boards violently or dangerously.”

Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said last week there was a sense of frustration in the organization after Wilson’s suspension. The Capitals felt the hit did not warrant a suspension, nor was it intentional or egregious. Captain Alex Ovechkin called the rules that prompted Wilson’s disciplinary action “kind of a joke.”

“I think the result of the hit is not what you want, and I think maybe Tom got punished for that,” MacLellan said. “… This category of totality of the circumstances is new. I see where they are trying to fit — was it a suspendable hit, or was it not a suspendable hit? — into that category, and so I think basically we are frustrated with it.”

Wilson, his agent and the NHL Players’ Association decided not to appeal the league’s ruling. They felt that, by the time the appeal would have reached a neutral arbitrator, his suspension would have concluded.

The previous time Wilson was suspended was for a preseason hit of St. Louis forward Oskar Sundqvist on Sept. 30, 2018. Wilson’s shoulder collided with Sundqvist’s head, and he was handed a 20-game suspension. After his initial ban was upheld by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in an appeal hearing, it was reduced to 14 games by a neutral arbitrator. Wilson already had served 16 games by the time that ruling was determined.

“My job is to control what I can control,” Wilson said. “You cannot control what the [Department of] Player Safety does in other situations. You cannot control how other players play the game. Hockey is a very tough sport. Every play is different, and that is just the nature of the sport. It can be frustrating when you start to shop and compare around the league, but that being said, I like to deal with the reality of the situation.”

Wilson was able to practice with the team during his seven-game ban. Washington is 6-0-0 without him in the lineup.

“Part of the reason I hate missing time is I feel like I’m not out there to help the team, and when they go out there and they take care of business and they play the way they are, you are a proud teammate and you are extremely happy when the team gets the win,” Wilson said. “And they’ve been playing great hockey.”