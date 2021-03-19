If that’s the case, the Coyotes, like several other teams, are sure to have a player or two on the move. Here are five names frequently mentioned in trade rumors in descending order of the amount of points shares they have contributed in 2020-21 heading into Friday night. Point shares are an estimate of the number of standings points contributed by a skater.

Mattias Ekholm, D, Nashville Predators

2.9 point shares in 2020-21

Ekholm is a two-way defenseman who holds his own against some of the best forwards in the NHL. The 30-year-old logs big minutes, skating more than 22 minutes per night in each of the last four seasons, and he tilts the ice in Nashville’s favor. The Predators have outscored opponents, 20-14, at even strength when he’s on the ice, with a 185-169 edge in scoring chances.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports the asking price for Ekholm is similar to what the Toronto Maple Leafs gave up in 2019 for Jake Muzzin: two prospects and a first-round selection, a reasonable price for a non-rental defenseman. Ekholm is signed through the 2021-22 season on a deal counting only $3.75 million against the salary cap.

Rickard Rakell, LW, Anaheim Ducks

1.5 point shares in 2020-21

Anaheim is floundering in last place in the West Division and should be sellers. One player the Ducks could entertain offers for is Rakell, a 27-year-old veteran signed through next season at a reasonable cap hit of $3.8 million.

Rakell has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 31 games. In a normal season, that would translate to a 58-point campaign, plus he has generated 37 scoring chances in the slot or the crease, tied for the 11th-most among all forwards. That’s type of production that is sustainable, and desirable, going forward.

Alex Goligoski, D, Arizona Coyotes

1.0 point shares in 2020-21

Looking for a 13-year veteran with 43 games of playoff experience? Goligoski is your guy. He skates over 22 minutes a night and leads Arizona’s blue liners with 76 starts in the defensive zone during even strength. Despite starting so close to his own goal so often, when he’s on the ice the Coyotes only allow an expected goal rate (a metric which takes into account shot volume and shot quality) of 2.3 per 60 minutes at even strength. That’s the 17th-lowest mark among 46 defensemen playing at least 500 minutes this season.

There’s more: Goligoski ranks fourth at the position in penalty kill ice time per game, and when he is on the ice during the penalty kill, just 17 percent of all shot attempts originate in the slot or crease. Only 18 other defenders (out of 85 skating at least 50 minutes with the penalty kill unit) have helped suppress high-danger chances better than Goligoski.

Taylor Hall, LW, Buffalo Sabres

0.6 point shares in 2020-21

Hall was supposed to be the marquee offseason addition to a playoff-bound Buffalo squad. Instead, he’s been underwhelming, scoring two goals in 29 games. A lot of that is bad luck. Hall is generating a similar rate of even-strength scoring chances per 60 minutes of ice time as he has over the past 13 seasons and the highest rate of high-danger chances per 60 minutes since 2017-18, the year he was the league’s MVP. His even-strength shooting percentage, however, is at a career low 1.9 percent.

It’s only a matter of time before Hall starts lighting the lamp with more regularity; perhaps a new sweater would jump start that production.

David Savard, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

0.2 point shares in 2020-21