In most situations, an opportunity for Gregg Berhalter’s squad to play a quality European opponent on the road is an easy decision. Switzerland is ranked No. 16 in the world.

In this case, though, the Americans are also scheduled to face Honduras on June 3 at a U.S. venue chosen by Concacaf, the regional governing body.

Denver, multiple people said, is the latest front-runner to host the Nations League semifinals, plus the third-place game and final June 6. Mexico and Costa Rica are the other participants.

With the core of the U.S. team employed in Europe, the logistical challenges for the Swiss friendly are not as imposing as flying the entire delegation over and back during a pandemic.

The match will take place in St. Gallen, across Lake Constance from Germany — an easy trip for those in the Bundesliga, which will complete its season May 22.

The other major circuits — England’s Premier League, Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A and France’s Ligue 1 — also wrap up that weekend. The UEFA Champions League final is May 29 in Istanbul; Zack Steffen, the U.S. team’s top goalkeeper, plays for top contender Manchester City, while Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) and Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) are quarterfinalists.

Any MLS call-ups would have to travel to Switzerland several days before the friendly, then return stateside with the full group a few days later. Because the game will take place during the MLS season and a day before the FIFA international match window opens, clubs could decline to release them.

The timetable for the friendly and Nations League games will serve as a travel rehearsal for European-based players slated to compete in 2022 World Cup qualifiers starting in September. Before those critical matches, those players will line up for their respective clubs on the weekend before boarding transatlantic flights for qualifiers a few days later.

The U.S. squad will regroup next week for friendlies against Jamaica in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, and Northern Ireland in Belfast.