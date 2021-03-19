“If I’m coming across that way, I apologize,” Martinez said Friday when asked about a few answers — including a reference to Harris’s role in the past tense — that made it seem as if he would be out for a while. “I don’t know much about what’s going to happen here. But for me, when somebody mentions something like that, it’s kind of a scary deal. Until we know more about it, then I got to assume that he’s going to not start with us this season.”

Robert Thompson, the St. Louis specialist, has treated many athletes for similar issues. In the past, athletes dealing with blood clots have missed significant time. Harris, 36, made two exhibition appearances this spring and most recently pitched one inning of a B game Saturday. That was when discomfort led to an examination from the Nationals’ medical staff.

This spring, the Nationals have had Jon Lester leave camp to have a parathyroid gland removed in New York, reliever Aaron Barrett undergo right knee surgery and Stephen Strasburg strain his left calf in the middle of an outing, a less serious injury than the others. Harris’s blood clot led Martinez to cautiously approach predictions in his daily video call with the media.

“It’s hard because, medically, I don’t know the extent of what that is,” Martinez said of his reaction. “But I know it’s something that is serious. We need to take care of it, take care of it as soon as possible. And I feel for Will ’cause I know he was just working his tail off to help us this year. Here’s another guy that, man, he’s a workhorse. A guy that throws 70-plus innings in a full season every year.

“I just hope that when the doctor does see him, we can take care of it and get him back.”

Harris joined Washington on a three-year, $24 million deal in January 2020. Martinez’s highest priority is making sure the right-hander gets the necessary treatment. But now, with Harris shelved for the foreseeable future, the Nationals have to piece together a bullpen without his high-leverage arm. That will require sifting through their depth options and evaluating the nonroster veterans at spring training.

Without Harris, an eight- or nine-man bullpen looks notably thinner. He finished 2020, his first season in Washington, with a solid 3.06 ERA in 17⅔ innings. The year before, though, he was one of the sport’s best relievers (even though it ended with Howie Kendrick taking him deep in Game 7 of the World Series).

Harris posted a 1.50 ERA in 60 innings in 2019. His WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched) was 0.933. The Nationals’ plan for this season was to mix closer Brad Hand with Harris, Daniel Hudson and Tanner Rainey in the biggest spots of each game. Harris’s setback means other relievers have to step up.

“Would I love for Brad Hand to be the closer every day in the ninth inning? Absolutely. If that works out the way it does, awesome,” Martinez said Friday. “But once again, as you know, these guys are going to need a day, so we have to find that balance. I got to find that balance of who to use on a day when we can’t use Brad Hand.

“Could be [Hudson]. Could be Rainey. It could be [Kyle] Finnegan, for all I know. We don’t know yet. But what I like about Finnegan and [Wander] Suero is that they’ve shown me a lot this spring.”