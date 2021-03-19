“We were riding horses through cars and everything, getting honked at,” Jackson said at his introductory video news conference Friday morning. “It was just a crazy deal. But my grandmother and family always rode them, so it was just a thing that stuck with me.”

Now, Jackson can afford to care for as many horses as he’d like. The 28-year-old signed a three-year, $42.5 million deal with Washington earlier this week, giving him the eighth-highest average annual value among all NFL corners, according to Over the Cap. He’s expected to step in as the team’s top corner across from Kendall Fuller and help stabilize a secondary that allowed nine plays of 50-plus yards last season, second only to Houston (10).

The addition of Jackson gives Washington an almost complete defense. The team still needs a free safety, a linebacker and depth everywhere but on the line, but he solidifies the coverage unit behind a strong pass rush and could, in the best-case scenario, help this defense improve even after ranking third in defense-adjusted value over average last season.

Jackson was also, like quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, charismatic in his opening news conference. All three were predictably mum on football specifics — each using some variant of the phrase, “I’ll do what the team asks me to” — and none wanted to reveal their other suitors in free agency. When Jackson was asked what he brought to the team, he focused on actions over words.

“William Jackson is just a soft-spoken guy,” he said. “I just stay out the way. I’m going to come in and give the defense swagger and let them know that I’m here to play for them and get some wins. In the community, I’m just a guy that just likes to give back. Whatever that may be, I’m just one of those guys that doesn’t like to put his face in it. I just like to do things behind the scenes.”

On the field, Jackson will form a partnership with Fuller. Jackson noted Fuller texted him shortly after he signed, and he saw the warm welcome as an example of the team-first culture he had heard was being built in Washington. Jackson also said he believes a part of the reason the team wanted him badly — his deal was the second-most expensive among free agent corners behind only Jacksonville’s Shaquill Griffin — was because of what he did last fall against Terry McLaurin.

In Week 10, the Cincinnati Bengals’ top corner shadowed McLaurin, Washington’s top wideout. They were one of the best man-to-man matchups of the season, and though each got their wins, Washington fans might remember McLaurin’s 42-yard snag down the middle a little better than Jackson’s pass breakups.

Jackson excels in the press-man coverage he often employed against McLaurin. This seems at odds with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, who last season played more zone schemes. Jackson hasn’t delved into the playbook yet — he said the coaches are still tweaking it — but he isn’t worried about the calls because “we rarely played man in Cincinnati.” He’s mostly excited to play behind the defense’s fearsome front.

“I can play zone or man. It’s no big deal,” he said. “My strengths are just locking dudes up.”

Jackson has the traits of an elite corner in terms of his size (6-foot, 196 pounds) and speed (4.37-second 40-yard dash), but one of the knocks against him is that he only has three interceptions in four years. Jackson had a message for those who would criticize him for those figures.

“I just tell them to watch the tape,” he said. “I wasn’t getting thrown at a whole lot. I wasn’t the guy that was getting picked on. … I was a guy that’s going to get the job done.”

In fact, he wouldn’t mind if this trend continued. He saw firsthand what Washington was building toward last year. He knows what Fitzpatrick is capable of because in late December 2019, Fitzpatrick beat the Bengals in overtime. He believes this team is on the cusp of a breakthrough.