It was the second game in a week the forward had to leave early with a calf issue. He played just 10 minutes against Philadelphia on March 12 before heading to the locker room with calf tightness; he left against Utah after playing just under four minutes.

Bertans, a 28-year-old from Latvia whom the Wizards signed to a five-year, $80 million contract this offseason, hasn’t matched his production from last year.

The forward proved himself to be one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA last season, averaging a career-high 15.4 points while shooting 42.4 percent from long range — sixth best in the league — but arrived late to training camp in December because of visa issues.

Bertans was then one of a handful of Wizards players who entered the NBA’s coronavirus protocols in early January, forcing the team to take a two-week hiatus because of their shorthanded lineup. Just before the all-star break, Bertans received five stitches above his eye after taking a blow in a game against the Clippers.

He is averaging 10.8 points and shooting 38.2 percent from beyond the arc through 35 games.

Bertans’s injury comes at a precarious time for the Wizards (15-25), who are also missing third-string point guard Ish Smith with a right quadriceps injury and have been dealing with a variety of maladies all week as they ramp up an already packed schedule. Beginning Sunday, Washington is scheduled to play either every other day or on consecutive days through the end of the regular season in mid-May.

Bradley Beal missed a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday for rest after dealing with knee soreness, and backup point guard Raul Neto has been a game-time decision twice this week with a left rib contusion, though he played both games.