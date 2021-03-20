But Freedom does not appear ready for change any time soon. The Eagles erupted for 30 points in four minutes of game time en route to a dominant 54-0 victory.

“We feel we have to prove something to everybody,” Freedom senior wide receiver Umari Hatcher said. “People think we’re going to lose a step.”

Senior running back Julian Edwards opened the scoring on a short touchdown run with less than a minute left in the first quarter. A blocked punt on the next possession gave the Eagles a short field, and freshman quarterback Tristan Evans found Hatcher for a score. A safety made it 16-0.

Edwards opened the next drive with a 68-yard touchdown run. Hatcher grabbed his second interception of the game on the next possession, setting up another short field. With nine minutes remaining in the second quarter, Edwards ran it in from 10 yards to push the Eagles’ lead to 30.

“That’s just the type of energy we try to have all the time,” Edwards said of the scoring surge. “Practice, anywhere — we just want to play exciting football.”

On senior day, Hatcher finished with two interceptions and two touchdown catches, and Edwards added four scores. The Eagles defense, which had produced seven turnovers and three touchdowns in three games, never let up on the Panthers (3-2), finishing with six takeaways and the safety.

This strange season, just getting going but nearly complete, has provided the Eagles (3-1) plenty of obstacles. Shortly after a Week 2 win over Hylton, they were forced to forfeit the victory for using an ineligible player. It went down as the program’s second loss against a county opponent since 2015. A few days later, Freedom took down rival Woodbridge but lost its starting quarterback, junior Davis Bryson.

After the forfeit and the injury, the Eagles felt their backs were against the wall. It became clear to Coach Darryl Overton and his players that they would have to win the final three games to have a shot at the condensed playoff field.

“We try to have that attitude when our record is 0-0,” Overton said. “We plan to win out every season, all the time. But the adversity definitely motivates you even more. We feel slighted in a lot of things, but it’s all motivation. Life doesn’t care about that.”