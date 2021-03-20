That was the Big East tournament that propelled the Hoyas here, and when they knelt for national anthem while the Buffaloes stood, it felt like one swell matchup. It had a No. 12 seed (Georgetown) and a No. 5, long a recipe for cherished chaos. The head coaches, Ewing and Tad Boyle, born 155 days apart in 1962 and 1963, had played the same four years (1981-85) at Georgetown and Kansas. Georgetown had won its conference tournament. Colorado had reached its final before running into a team similar in trajectory to Georgetown, the Oregon State Beavers, who lately have been tearing through teams like so much bark, stems and twigs.

AD

AD

Clearly the Buffaloes (23-8) smarted from their Beaver gnawings, for by halftime, the box score looked like beauty and carnage all at once, depending upon one’s viewpoint and apparel colors. The Buffaloes had made a picturesque 11 of their 17 three-point attempts and even missed their last, a closing heave that almost dropped its own self.

Some of the shots looked reasonably guarded. Many of the shots looked unreasonably open. Much of that openness stemmed from the way Colorado whisked the ball around the offense for a statistical daydream of 27 assists, 13 of them by McKinley Wright IV. All of the shots conspired to look like a deluge of rain upon the appealing Georgetown parade.

So many shots splashed down that the half got almost 16 minutes through before D’Shawn Schwartz even made one, and he wound up burying four until one could see the result in the eyes before the ball left the hands. He made Colorado trey No. 8 with 4:19 left in the half while pretty well guarded from the left of the top, Colorado trey No. 9 from over on the right wing with 1:44 left in the half while open after some coach-pleasing ball movement, Colorado trey No. 10 from the right corner with 1:03 left in the half, and Colorado trey No. 11 booming in from the right with a hand in his face with 25 seconds left in the half.

AD

AD

Holy mercy on that, yet things had been hard enough already. The Buffaloes led, 33-19, before Schwartz made even once. Teammate Jabari Walker already had helped himself to four-times-three himself. Three-pointers had drained in from the right of the top of the key, from the left of the top of the key, with a high arc, from squarely at the top, from the left side after a distracting drive and kick-out from Wright, from the left corner after a distracting drive and kick-out from Keeshawn Barthelemy.

It made for very pretty basketball, and it really didn’t even let Georgetown even get near the idea of just being itself. The Hoyas would get 20 points and 12 rebounds from Qudus Wahab, six good assists from Jamorko Pickett, seven points from Big East tournament most valuable player Dante Harris, five points from season-long leading scorer Jahvon Blair.

All of that wound up feeling deluged.

Soon in the second half, Colorado’s Dallas Walton noticed his mates getting threes and decided he had not had any, so he went ahead and directed one from the right of the top of the key and it, too, splashed.