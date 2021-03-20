Although James initially remained in the game and hit a three-pointer, he moved gingerly and departed for the locker room under his own power. The Lakers ruled him out for the rest of the game before the start of the second half at Staples Center. James departed with 10 points and four assists in 11 minutes.
The 36-year-old forward has missed just one game this season when the Lakers chose to rest him before the all-star break. James missed just four games last year and played in every playoff game while leading the Lakers to the 2020 title, and hasn’t suffered a serious injury since he strained his groin during a Christmas showdown with the Golden State Warriors in 2018.
The Lakers were already without all-star forward Anthony Davis, who has been sidelined since February with an Achilles’ injury. The defending champions entered Saturday’s action with a 28-13 record and the West’s No. 2 seed.
James entered Saturday’s action averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8 assists per game, and joins several high-profile players who are sidelined with injuries, including Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. The four-time champion ranks first in Real Plus Minus, seventh in Win Shares and 12th in Player Efficiency Rating.