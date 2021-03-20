After the 10th-seed Terps held a double-digit lead through nearly the entire second half, the Huskies cut Maryland’s lead to seven points with 5:41 remaining. All season, Maryland has struggled through frequent scoring droughts, and the Terps appeared like they were about to fall into one of those ruts at the most inopportune time against the No. 7 seed Huskies. But Maryland survived at Mackey Arena, accomplishing the single mission of each game in March.

James Bouknight, Connecticut’s standout guard and a projected lottery pick, scored on a layup with under three minutes to go, winnowing Maryland’s lead to 53-48. Ayala, who powered the Terps through much of the evening, made a pair of free throws with 2:36 remaining to offer some relief. Ayala then grabbed perhaps the night’s most important rebound when Bouknight missed his first free throw on a one-and-one.

Darryl Morsell, the Terps’ senior leader and defensive maestro, knocked down a pair of shots from the foul line to make the climb back for the Huskies much too steep. Morsell fouled out with 1:50 to go, after recording seven points, seven rebounds and four assists. By then, he had already helped guide the Terps (17-13) to a tournament win that sends them to face No. 2 seed Alabama in the second round Monday.

Without Morsell, the Terps needed to navigate Connecticut’s pressure in the final moments and sand stay cool from the free throw line. They delivered.

Ayala, the junior guard who has taken significant strides during his time in College Park, had a game-high 23 points and offered the early spark that helped Maryland seize control. He made tough layups, drew fouls and made 3 of 5 attempts from three-point range.

Ayala’s teammates offered meaningful contributions, none more so than Wiggins. The junior continued his late surge, making 4 of 6 shots from behind the arc en route to 14 points. Sophomore forward Donta Scott had his best offensive output since late January with 12 points.

A month and a half ago, the Terrapins’ season seemed to be spiraling. With only four wins through 13 conference games, Maryland’s postseason hopes had faded. But then the Terps surged through February, won five straight Big Ten games and solidified their spot in the tournament. Now they’re into the round of 32.

Bouknight, who entered the tournament averaging 19 points, had trouble all night dealing with Morsell. Maryland’s leader, recently named the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year, had the primary job of guarding Bouknight, and he was held to a team-high 15 points on 6-for-16 shooting.

Ayala fueled the Terps early, attacking the rim and scoring 14 points during the first 13 minutes. He made four of his first five field goal attempts to help the Terps build an early lead as the Huskies shot just 23.1 percent in the first half. Connecticut (15-8) managed to stay in the game thanks to 18 offensive rebounds through the opening 20 minutes of play. Even though the Huskies’ first nine points of the day were second-chance points, they didn’t capitalize on any of their offensive rebounds through the final 12 minutes of the first half.

Connecticut, one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the tournament, dominated the glass early. Maryland went on a 10-0 run late in the first half before Tyler Polley halted that spurt with a three-pointer. The Terps played the final four minutes before halftime with Ayala on the bench, but Morsell’s three-pointer and Scott’s layup helped maintain the team’s offensive attack. The Terps’ headed to the locker room with a 33-22 advantage, their first double-digit lead of the night.