As players and coaches called attention to the wide disparities between the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments this week, Oregon women’s basketball forward Sedona Prince posted a viral TikTok comparing the weight training equipment available to players inside their tournament bubbles in Indianapolis and San Antonio, respectively.

“If you’re not upset about this problem, then you’re a part of it,” Prince said after contrasting the single dumbbell rack available to women’s teams with the room full of equipment available to men’s teams.

The NCAA has vowed to improve the conditions at the women’s tournament, which tips off on Sunday. Meanwhile, The Lily’s Caroline Kitchener caught up with Prince, whose Ducks are a No. 6 seed in the Alamo Region, for a Q&A about her video and the gender disparities that persist in sports.