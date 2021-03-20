Follow along for live updates during the games.
How they got here: Kansas vs. Eastern Washington
Kansas and Eastern Washington continue West Region play at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The game is being broadcast on truTV. The winner will advance to play No. 6 Southern California or No. 11 Drake. Here’s what you need to know.
No. 3 Kansas (20-8)
The Jayhawks had won eight of nine when they forced to withdraw from the Big 12 tournament after big man David McCormack tested positive for the coronavirus. McCormack (13.1 points, 6.4 rebounds per game) is available Saturday, but Kansas will be without starter Jalen Wilson and reserve Tristan Enaruna.
No. 14 Eastern Washington (16-7)
Eastern Washington knocked off Montana State to win the Big Sky tournament title to clinch its third appearance in the big dance. Led by Tanner Groves (16.4 points per game), the Eagles have won 13 of their last 14 games.
Halftime: Colorado 47, Georgetown 23
With sunlight shining through the windows at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, fifth-seeded Colorado took a 47-23 lead into halftime against 12th-seeded Georgetown, as the Buffaloes and Hoyas open the second day of the men’s tournament’s first round.
Colorado freshman forward Jabari Walker had 14 points and a career-high four three-pointers in the first half, including one as part of a 10-0 run that gave the Buffaloes a 17-7 lead. Colorado has already set a new season-high with 11 three-pointers made on 16 attempts and registered an assist on all but one of their 16 made field goals.
Georgetown leading scorer Jahvon Blair came off the bench for the seventh straight game and was limited to two points in the half. Fellow senior Jamorko Pickett was 0 for 5 from the field. Sophomore center Qudus Wahab has a team-leading 10 points and eight rebounds for the Hoyas, who are 6 for 13 from the free throw line.
How they got here: Florida State vs. UNC Greensboro
Florida State and UNC Greensboro continue East Region play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game is being broadcast on truTV. The winner will advance to play play No. 5 Colorado or No. 12 Georgetown. Here’s what you need to know.
No. 4 Florida State (16-6)
The Seminoles finished second in the ACC during the regular season and lost to Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament final. Florida State has three players (M.J. Walker, RaiQuan Gray and Scottie Reynolds) who average at least 10 points per game.
No. 13 UNC Greensboro (21-8)
The Spartans are making their fourth appearance in the NCAA tournament. Senior guard Isaiah Miller (19.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4 assists per game) is the first player to lead the Southern Conference in scoring while helping his team to the league title since Stephen Curry did it for Davidson in 2008.
How they got here: Colorado vs. Georgetown
Colorado and Georgetown open Saturday’s first-round action with an East Region showdown at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game is being broadcast on CBS. The winner will advance to play play No. 4 Florida State or No. 13 UNC Greensboro. Here’s what you need to know.
Colorado (22-8)
The Buffaloes are back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016 after finishing third in the Pac-12 during the regular season and losing to Oregon State in the Pac-12 title game. Senior guard McKinley Wright IV is Colorado’s top player. He averages 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
Georgetown (13-12)
The Hoyas are peaking at the right time. They’ve won eight of 10, including four straight games to capture the Big East tournament title, which was the only way they were going to get an invite to March Madness. Coach Patrick Ewing said that run at Madison Square Garden “shut a lot of people up,” but his team isn’t done yet. Senior guard Jahvon Blair (15.8 points per game) is the key to Georgetown, back in the tournament for the first time since 2015, sticking around Indianapolis for a while.
Oregon’s Sedona Prince discusses her viral video about disparities between men’s and women’s tournaments
As players and coaches called attention to the wide disparities between the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments this week, Oregon women’s basketball forward Sedona Prince posted a viral TikTok comparing the weight training equipment available to players inside their tournament bubbles in Indianapolis and San Antonio, respectively.
“If you’re not upset about this problem, then you’re a part of it,” Prince said after contrasting the single dumbbell rack available to women’s teams with the room full of equipment available to men’s teams.
The NCAA has vowed to improve the conditions at the women’s tournament, which tips off on Sunday. Meanwhile, The Lily’s Caroline Kitchener caught up with Prince, whose Ducks are a No. 6 seed in the Alamo Region, for a Q&A about her video and the gender disparities that persist in sports.
“We were all just like, ‘This can’t be real.’” Prince told Kitchener of her reaction to seeing the single dumbbell rack in San Antonio. “It sent a signal that women don’t need to lift. Women don’t need the same physical activity that men do. It felt like [the NCAA] was saying, ‘You’re the JV team’ — even though we’re at the same level as the men, we’ve worked just as hard as they have. Women are strong, too. I’m 6’7, 210 pounds. I’m a heavy lifter. What can I do with a 30-pound dumbbell?”
Teams are working overtime at a record pace in this year’s men’s tournament
There’s already been too much madness to pack into 40 minutes of regulation in this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament. In a sign of things to come, the last of Thursday night’s First Four games featuring UCLA and Michigan State ended in an overtime win for the Bruins. The madness kept right up when Friday’s first-round action opened with seventh-seeded Florida outlasting No. 10 Virginia Tech, 75-70, in overtime.
Later in the day, No. 15 seed Oral Roberts stunned No. 2 Ohio State and 13-seed North Texas upset No. 4 Purdue, with both double-digit seeds needing overtime to advance. That’s already four overtime games in two days, which equals the number of games requiring an extra session in the entire 2019 men’s tournament.
The record number of overtime games for a single tournament in seven, which happened in 2014, 1997 and 1995, according to David Worlock, the NCAA’s director of media coordination and statistics. The 2014 tournament featured a record five overtime games in the round of 64, with four of those coming on one day.
With 16 games on tap Saturday, there’s a decent chance this year’s tournament ties or breaks that mark. After watching their Big Ten brethren go 0-3 in overtime games over the last two days, No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Iowa and No. 10 Maryland would probably prefer to handle their business in regulation on Saturday.
Bad news for the NCAA and its March Madness scam: The ‘amateurs’ are onto them
At its best, a venue for an NCAA tournament game is partisan and rollicking, the seating bowl striped with the colors of the various schools at play. Should an underdog get a No. 1 seed in trouble late in the second half, somehow it inherits fans by the thousands. The bands, the cheer squads, the massive flags, the bullhorns — there’s really nothing like it, these pop-up hoops communities built around this 94-foot stage.
In normal times, it’s almost — almost — enough to make you forget what the tournament actually is: a month-long, multibillion-dollar television series that makes money for everyone but the players who produce the show.
40 years of men’s NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters
The clock shows 0:00, the ball remains airborne, and the term “buzzer-beater” has long since joined the lexicon of an eccentric land. And that ball’s destination can affect the jobs of coaches, the legacies of players, the lifetime statistics of programs, the coveted chance to remain in the bracket for at least a few more days, all of it.
Some of the plays transpired almost precisely as drawn or conceived. Others unfolded as if beholden to the magic of a child’s scribbling. And some proved so implausible that no child on Earth could have scribbled them. They’re the shots that sent the benches scrambling, the broadcasters screaming and the winners escaping, shots that have dotted the batty fabric of March Madness through the past four, bracketed decades.
There have been 37 game-winning buzzer-beaters — shots that landed with no time left on the clock — in the past 40 years of the NCAA men’s tournament. Some have been launched from as far away as 50 feet and as close as the air above the rim. Here are some of the most memorable from each range.
How the NCAA men’s tournament built its ‘bubble’ in Indianapolis
Sixty-seven games spread across six arenas. Hundreds of players, coaches and officials scattered across a half-dozen hotels. And 68 teams, all isolated from each other every second of the day — except for those 40 minutes on the game clock.
The coronavirus lurks around every corner at this year’s unprecedented NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and officials know that just a couple of positive tests — never mind the possibility of a larger outbreak — can doom the whole thing.
“When you condense 14 sites into one and bring 68 teams together to play 67 games in three weeks, it’s a logistical challenge,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball. “But it’s an exciting one, and one that we’ve embraced.”
The men’s tournament, which starts Thursday, is usually staged in 14 cities across the country. Last year, the event was canceled altogether, dashing championship dreams and costing the NCAA and its member schools hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue. This year it will be held entirely in and around Indianapolis — a carefully coordinated, highly scrutinized, 19-day affair at a time when coronavirus cases, while falling, are several times higher than they were when the tournament was scratched a year ago. It won’t be a strict “bubble,” per se, but organizers are calling the tournament a “controlled environment,” as they hope to limit exposure to the coronavirus and quash any possible outbreaks.