The decisive stretch began with two minutes to play in the second half when Ben Roderick scored five consecutive points to grow the lead to 56-49 for the Bobcats, who earned an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament by winning the Mid-American Conference tournament title as a No. 5 seed.

Jason Preston, the MAC tournament most valuable player, made two free throws to give Ohio a 58-51 lead with 43 second left before the Cavaliers (18-7) moved within one possession multiple times, the last 60-58 with seven seconds to play.

AD

AD

On the Bobcats inbounds pass Virginia’s Sam Hauser fouled Lunden McDay, who made both foul shots to seal the upset, sending Ohio (17-7) to the second round to face No. 5 seed Creighton in the West Region.

Hauser led Virginia with 15 points, but his 4-for-16 shooting performance highlighted the Cavaliers’ overall offensive futility. Virginia shot 35 percent overall, including just 25.8 percent from three-point range, got outrebounded, 38-30, and allowed 26 points in the paint.

Ben Vander Plas scored a game-high 17 points for Ohio, which also got 15 from Roderick and 11 from Preston.

The Cavaliers trailed for the first time, 42-40, since the opening seconds of the game when Vander Plas made the first of two straight three-pointers with 7:44 left in the second half. His next three-pointer came 45 seconds later, and Cavaliers Coach Tony Bennett immediately called timeout.

AD

AD

Vander Plas made another jumper to cap a 16-2 barrage, but Virginia brought the margin back to one possession, 49-47, with 2:59 to play with Reece Beekman’s consecutive layups and Trey Murphy III’s three-pointer from the right wing after Dwight Wilson missed a dunk.

Six consecutive points for Virginia stretched its lead to 38-31 with 14:36 left in the second half and led to a timeout from Ohio Coach Jeff Boals. The run began with Hauser’s turnaround jumper, and Casey Morsell made a difficult driving layup around multiple defenders.

Hauser collected a defensive rebound on the Bobcats’ ensuing possession and delivered an outlet pass to Clark, who had sprinted alone toward the Cavaliers goal, gathered the ball and scored on an uncontested layup to equal Virginia’s largest lead to that point.

AD

Absent from the push was Virginia center Jay Huff, who went to the bench with 16:55 to play after being assessed his third personal foul. Several minutes later Murphy, another starter, picked up a third personal foul, leading Bennett to sub out the Rice transfer and reinsert Huff.

AD

Simply making it to tip-off proved an arduous journey for the Cavaliers, who last played March 11 in the ACC tournament quarterfinals, beating Syracuse, 72-69, on a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Beekman at Greensboro Coliseum.

The next day a Virginia player tested positive, prompting the ACC’s regular season champion to withdraw before Friday night’s semifinals.

The next step involved consulting with NCAA officials to determine whether playing in the NCAA tournament would be viable.

AD

The Cavaliers learned they would be able to do so with no positive tests for seven consecutive days, so players remained in quarantine in Charlottesville through last weekend and most of this past week. The only communication between them and Bennett during that time was electronic.

Players, coaches and the athletic training staff gathered together for the first time in more than a week Friday morning at John Paul Jones Arena and traveled by bus to the airport for a charter fight to Indianapolis, where they quarantined at the team hotel for a required period.

AD

After two more rounds of negative PRC test results, the second administered after midnight Saturday, Virginia finally was able to conduct a walk-through Saturday afternoon at Assembly Hall, one of six venues hosting NCAA tournament games entirely in and around Indianapolis.

The Cavaliers emerged from the hiatus uneven offensively in the first half, although a burst in the first few minutes and shortly before halftime helped build a 24-17 lead with 3:57 to go. The margin shrunk to 28-27 at halftime when Vander Plas made a three-pointer with three seconds remaining.