Saturday night’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament game between No. 7 seed Oregon and No. 10 seed Virginia Commonwealth was canceled because of coronavirus protocols, sending the Ducks to the second round, the NCAA announced.

“We’ve been tested every day for the past three weeks, but within the past 48 hours we’ve received multiple positive tests,” said VCU Head Coach Mike Rhoades in a statement. “We are devastated for our players and coaches. It has been a dream for all of us to play in the NCAA Tournament. We appreciate the care of our doctors and administration this year, and all our efforts and attention will be put into our players at this time. Life isn’t always fair, but it’s about how you deal with it and move forward.”

The NCAA, which declared the game a no-contest, provided no other details on VCU’s exit from the tournament. The Rams were set to meet the Ducks at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis at 9:57 p.m. in the final scheduled game of the first round.

“The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has declared the VCU-Oregon game scheduled for Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols,” an NCAA statement read. “This decision was made in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department. As a result, Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament. The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues we cannot provide further details.”

Oregon advanced to meet No. 2 seed Iowa, an 86-74 winner over No. 15 Grand Canyon in the West Region.

It is the first game of the NCAA tournament scrapped by coronavirus protocols. The tournament includes two teams — Kansas and Virginia — that bowed out of their conference tournaments because of positive tests.

The Rams had earned an at-large bid after a 19-7 campaign that included a runner-up finish in the Atlantic 10 tournament. The Ducks won the Pac-12 regular season title before losing to rival Oregon State in the conference tournament semifinals.