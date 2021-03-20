The NCAA, which declared the game a no-contest, provided no other details on VCU’s exit from the tournament. The Rams were set to meet the Ducks at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis at 9:57 p.m. in the final scheduled game of the first round.
“The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has declared the VCU-Oregon game scheduled for Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols,” an NCAA statement read. “This decision was made in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department. As a result, Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament. The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues we cannot provide further details.”
Oregon advanced to meet No. 2 seed Iowa, an 86-74 winner over No. 15 Grand Canyon in the West Region.
It is the first game of the NCAA tournament scrapped by coronavirus protocols. The tournament includes two teams — Kansas and Virginia — that bowed out of their conference tournaments because of positive tests.
The Rams had earned an at-large bid after a 19-7 campaign that included a runner-up finish in the Atlantic 10 tournament. The Ducks won the Pac-12 regular season title before losing to rival Oregon State in the conference tournament semifinals.