Five years after Syracuse took a No. 10 seeding clear to the Final Four and three years after it took a No. 11 to the Sweet 16, the Orange has taken another No. 11 to another Sweet 16, one that will include the eighth-place team in the ACC after that team unfastened themselves from a 56-56 tie Sunday for a 75-72 win over No. 3 seed West Virginia.

The Mountaineers (19-10) also depart, and while they did a hell of a job on the surging Buddy Boeheim in the first half, they might see his second-half swishes in future nightmares. Boeheim made five of eight shots from distance after halftime, Syracuse made 14 of 31 for the game, and five of Boeheim’s 25 points mattered most.

Two of them came with 5:29 left, when Boeheim pulled up to the right of the lane and hit a 15-footer for a 60-56 lead, and three of them came with 4:53 left, when Boeheim may have startled his defender with a quick and coldblooded three-point shot from the right of the top for a 63-59 lead.

That helped offset the 23 points and seven three-pointers of Sean McNeil, sent Jim Boeheim to his 20th Sweet 16 in his 45 seasons at Syracuse, and cemented Buddy Boeheim as clearly one of the best things ever to result from a Kentucky Derby party.

(His parents, who include Jim, met at one.)

All of that was funny, because early on in the Midwest Region second round, he had looked bottled up.

Fifty-one seconds in, it looked like he would persist with bumming out defenses, like he had done since Feb. 20 with the 29 points he dropped on Notre Dame, the 26 on North Carolina, the 27 on N.C. State, the 31 on Virginia and the 30 in the first round against San Diego State. From the right of the top of the key, he launched Sunday, and Syracuse led 3-0.

But West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins has seen his share of such things in life and has seen his way to quelling them. So even though this wouldn’t be the utmost defense of his 14 West Virginia seasons, it soon put the clamp on Boeheim, who reached halftime at 1 for 6 and 1 for 5 from afar.

The problem was, other Orange players made shots. Joseph Girard III blasted in four three-point shots in six tries, Quincy Guerrier made another and Syracuse built merry leads like 24-10 and 30-16. Only when McNeil managed to rattle in two three-point shots from right next to the top of the key and teammate Miles McBride swished one from the right wing did the game tighten.

By the time Boeheim had his last first-half miss 13 seconds before halftime and Emmitt Matthews Jr. had two free throws after a strong drive that ended at :04, West Virginia’s halftime deficit stood at a milder 35-29.