On the play, Ball attacked the basket going left and absorbed a shove from Clippers forward Paul George as he entered the paint and prepared to jump for a running layup. Ball lost his balance and fell to the court, landing hard on the baseline. He immediately reached for his wrist and appeared to be bothered by it as the game continued.
Ball, 19, has averaged 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists during an electrifying rookie campaign after being selected with the third pick of last year’s draft. Ball has made a smooth transition to the NBA after leaving high school early to pursue a whirlwind international career that included stops in Lithuania and Australia.
Since moving into the Hornets’ starting lineup in early February, Ball has averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists. That steady production, plus Charlotte’s somewhat unexpected push into the playoff picture, made him the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year honors before the injury. Entering Sunday, Ball led his draft class in assists per game and Win Shares while ranking second in points per game and rebounds per game.
Charlotte (20-21) is the East’s No. 8 seed with 31 games to play. The Hornets’ bid to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016 will take a big hit without Ball, who has led the team in assists and steals while adding an exciting spark to their team culture.
Even if he can’t return this season, Ball should be a shoo-in as a first-team all-rookie selection and may still receive a significant vote tally for the top rookie honor. Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, last year’s No. 1 pick, has gained momentum recently in the Rookie of the Year race, which also includes Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings and Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks.