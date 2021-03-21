Loyola Chicago, that team from the smaller Illinois school and the allegedly smaller conference, deprogrammed Illinois by 71-58 and not so much by the emotion of an underdog as by the know-how of a maestro. It gave the Ramblers a win that might just come up in conversation a time or two up along Lake Michigan for the next century or so.

In such chatter, they might tell of how this showcase second-round game wound up with the Loyola Chicago fans, scattered in a pandemic, filling the Indiana Pacers’ home with the chant of, “L-U-C! L-U-C!” Their team had barged ahead early and stayed ahead always, causing Illinois to look like something other than itself, occasionally confused and completely defused. While one of the tournament favorites couldn’t solve its puzzle and saw its season die at 24-7, Ramblers senior leader Cameron Krutwig who, after all, had played in a Final Four for Loyola Chicago in 2018, spent the game challenging Illinois’s bigger big man and piling up some luscious stats.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Krutwig from the northwest Chicago suburb of Algonquin got 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals. He got help from smart satellites around him such as Marquise Kennedy and Lucas Williamson, each with 14 points, and they’ll all go together to a place Krutwig has been: the Sweet 16, opposite either No. 12 Oregon State or No. 4 Oklahoma State.

Clearly under-seeded at No. 8, Loyola Chicago (26-4) craftily took a 33-19 lead with just 76 seconds left before halftime, the stat sheet filled up with the kinds of numbers that might suggest a seething over a smaller reputation (and seeding). Not only did the Ramblers shoot 45.2 percent (14-for-31) to the 38.5 percent of Illinois (10-for-26), but they had seven steals to one, four turnovers to nine and 11 assists to seven.

Still, it all looked like precision more than an underdog’s inspiration.

The Loyola Chicago defense, which killed joy all season at the rate of a nation-best 55.7 points per game for others, bothered the Illini into clear discomfort that suggested their own 81.3 points per game weren’t coming this day. They crowded the 7-foot, 285-pound Kofi Cockburn with too much company to enjoy, sometimes sending a third antagonist to the post to poke away the ball from a distracted giant. They hassled the Chicagoan star Ayo Dosunmu into extremely limited beauty, such that with his excellent basketball IQ he could see fit to take only 10 shots, four of which he made. And the Ramblers gave yet another hint that the coach who took them to the 2018 Final Four, Porter Moser, knows better than most how to send an opposing offense spiraling toward a pity party.

At times the Illini offense looked baffled as to how to proceed. All game long, the tournament champions of the season-long best conference tried the grueling art of chasing. They subjected their scattered throng from the next state over to fresh stomach knots. They drew within 39-33 with 15:48 left, but the lead would yo-yo back upward.