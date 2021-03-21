The NCAA men’s basketball tournament continues Sunday with the start of the second round. Sixteen teams will play for a chance to make it to the tournament’s second weekend, beginning with an instate matchup between Illinois and Loyola Chicago.

After finishing off big upsets in the first round, 15th-seeded Oral Roberts and 13th-seeded North Texas will try to keep their surprise runs going. Oral Roberts plays No. 7 Florida at 7:45 p.m.; North Texas plays No. 5 Villanova at 8:45 p.m.

What to know about Sunday’s games