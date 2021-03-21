Follow along for live updates during the games.
How they got here: Loyola Chicago vs. Illinois
Loyola Chicago takes on Illinois in a 12:10 p.m. Midwest Region game at Indianapolis’s Bankers Life Fieldhouse. It will be broadcast by CBS. The winner advances to play the Oregon State-Oklahoma State winner. Here’s a quick look at the “Land of Lincoln” teams.
No. 8 Loyola Chicago (25-4)
The Ramblers won the Missouri Valley tournament, then made the most of their first NCAA tournament appearance since their stirring Final Four run as a No. 11 seed in 2018 by beating shorthanded Georgia Tech, 71-60. Loyola has the nation’s third-most-efficient defense, per stats guru Ken Pomeroy, and has allowed more than 65 points in a game only four times this season, the last on Jan. 10. As for playing an intrastate opponent, “it’s great for the state,” Loyola Chicago Coach Porter Moser said.
No. 1 Illinois (24-6)
The Illini, who have lost only once since mid-January, are in the tournament for only the fourth time since 2007, but they come bearing a No. 1 seed against Loyola’s No. 8 seed. Featuring national player of the year candidate Ayo Dosunmu and standout big man Kofi Cockburn, Illinois is an obvious favorite to win the national title and beat Drexel by 29 points in their first game.
A joyous 15-minute Zoom call shows why talented Illinois can win it all
This is an excerpt from a story published March 16, after Illinois won the Big Ten tournment championship and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
INDIANAPOLIS — Maybe March Madness began for real Sunday evening, when two foreign giants playing for Illinois held possibly the merriest Zoom news conference in Zoom news conference history, a rollicking 15 minutes in which they went on and on and wonderfully on about their love for each other and epitomized why Illinois might win this whole damned NCAA tournament.
For the whole time they entertained a batch of reporters in little squares on the screens, Giorgi Bezhanishvili had his arm around Kofi Cockburn until it seemed the blood must have drained from the vessels. As the great global bridge of sport has struck again, a 7-foot, 285-pound Hercules from Jamaica (Cockburn) has wound up cohabitating in the American Midwest with a 6-9, 245-pound force (Bezhanishvili) who spent his first 14 years in Georgia (the European-Asian country with the extraordinary food) before the family relocated to Vienna (the one in Austria).
They’re a two-man, near-14-foot, 530-pound emblem of the energy of basketball’s internationalism, and they really got going when Bezhanishvili fielded a question about the second half of the Big Ten final Sunday, about how he replaced a foul-troubled Cockburn, gushed points and wreaked little booms from the scattered Illinois crowd, all while Cockburn cheered free of envy.
“It was amazing,” Bezhanishvili said. “It was amazing. A-maaaa-zing. It was so great. I can’t explain it, it was so great. It was amazing, man. It was a-maaaa-zing. It was amazing. Amazing. I mean, it was so amazing that it was amazing-amazing.”
Cockburn: “Amazing.”
40 years of men’s NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters
The clock shows 0:00, the ball remains airborne, and the term “buzzer-beater” has long since joined the lexicon of an eccentric land. And that ball’s destination can affect the jobs of coaches, the legacies of players, the lifetime statistics of programs, the coveted chance to remain in the bracket for at least a few more days, all of it.
Some of the plays transpired almost precisely as drawn or conceived. Others unfolded as if beholden to the magic of a child’s scribbling. And some proved so implausible that no child on Earth could have scribbled them. They’re the shots that sent the benches scrambling, the broadcasters screaming and the winners escaping, shots that have dotted the batty fabric of March Madness through the past four, bracketed decades.
There have been 37 game-winning buzzer-beaters — shots that landed with no time left on the clock — in the past 40 years of the NCAA men’s tournament. Some have been launched from as far away as 50 feet and as close as the air above the rim. Here are some of the most memorable from each range.
RIP your bracket. (And everyone else’s.)
And then there were none? Such is the quest for the perfect NCAA tournament bracket in 2021.
Wins Saturday night by Ohio, Maryland and, for good measure, Oklahoma obliterated the few remaining perfect NCAA tournament brackets among the tens of millions of entries, according to the NCAA’s monitoring of the major online games run by the NCAA, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated.
Eight perfect brackets had remained until the Virginia-Ohio, U-Conn.-Maryland and Oklahoma-Missouri games got underway. The number shrank to three when No. 13 Ohio upset No. 4 Virginia and the victory by the No. 10 Terrapins over the No. 7 Huskies took care of the other three, according to the NCAA. And then the No. 9 Sooners wrapped up a victory over the No. 8 Tigers.
ESPN’s brackets took a big hit Friday, when upsets meant that, after 16 games, only 108 of the 14.7 million entries in its Tournament Challenge remained perfect. Particularly damaging was the victory by No. 15 Oral Roberts over No. 2 Ohio State, demolishing 13,992,289 brackets (or 95.2 percent) that had the Buckeyes advancing to the second round, according to ESPN.
Two years ago, Gregg Nigl’s bracket remained intact until Game 50. Purdue’s victory over Tennessee in the Sweet 16 ended the Columbus, Ohio, neuropsychologist’s run.
The best NBA draft prospects in the NCAA tournament
From the NBA draftnik’s perspective, there will be some notable absences in this year’s NCAA tournament. Kentucky and Duke, powerhouses that have combined for 16 lottery picks and 33 overall selections in the past five drafts, won’t be playing. What’s more, two potential top-five picks — Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga — spent the season on the G League Ignite, a new team formed in the NBA’s minor league that allows select prospects to enter the professional ranks straight out of high school.
Even so, NBA viewers will have plenty of lottery talent to evaluate in the coming weeks. Scouts generally are higher on the 2021 class than they were on the 2020 class, in part because there are fewer mysteries at the top. Last year, James Wiseman lasted just three games at Memphis, LaMelo Ball skipped college entirely to play overseas, and then the NCAA tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Several coveted prospects are playing for top-seeded teams this time around. Here’s a snapshot look at five potential lottery picks worth monitoring as the field of 68 opens play.
How the NCAA men’s tournament built its ‘bubble’ in Indianapolis
Sixty-seven games spread across six arenas. Hundreds of players, coaches and officials scattered across a half-dozen hotels. And 68 teams, all isolated from each other every second of the day — except for those 40 minutes on the game clock.
The coronavirus lurks around every corner at this year’s unprecedented NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and officials know that just a couple of positive tests — never mind the possibility of a larger outbreak — can doom the whole thing.
“When you condense 14 sites into one and bring 68 teams together to play 67 games in three weeks, it’s a logistical challenge,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball. “But it’s an exciting one, and one that we’ve embraced.”
The men’s tournament, which started Thursday, is usually staged in 14 cities across the country. Last year, the event was canceled altogether, dashing championship dreams and costing the NCAA and its member schools hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue. This year it is being held entirely in and around Indianapolis — a carefully coordinated, highly scrutinized, 19-day affair at a time when coronavirus cases, while falling, are several times higher than they were when the tournament was scratched a year ago. It isn’t a strict “bubble,” per se, but organizers are calling the tournament a “controlled environment,” as they hope to limit exposure to the coronavirus.
