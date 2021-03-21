It was yet another illustration of the 23-year-old’s fragile playing style. He is at his best when he’s himself — even if that means leaning into a high-90s fastball, colliding with a wall or tweaking his back in the fifth inning of a meaningless exhibition game, then exiting with head athletic trainer Paul Lessard.

The Nationals exhaled when Robles returned to face the New York Mets on Sunday. But the team will feel much better if he stays healthy and keeps proving to be a viable leadoff hitter.

“It’s funny because as a young player, you tend to just have all this energy and he’s one of those guys, where he just plays full out,” said Manager Dave Martinez on Saturday. “If I was to tell him to kind of just take it easy or whatever, I feel like that’s not letting him play the way he’s capable of playing and wants to play.”

That it was just back tightness, and not a more serious injury, meant the Nationals dodged another health issue. Stephen Strasburg is already working back from a left calf strain. Tanner Rainey has yet to appear in an exhibition due to a muscle strain near his right collarbone. Wellington Castillo, a depth catcher, has yet to play because of a sore throwing shoulder. Reliever Aaron Barrett underwent right knee surgery last week. On Friday, Martinez announced that reliever Will Harris has a blood clot in his right arm and will soon see a specialist in St. Louis.

Robles, though, was the first starting position player to have a small scare. And it came in the middle of a spring resurgence.

He finished 2020 with a .220 batting average, .293 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .315. He made fewer hard contact than most hitters in the entire league. His offense and defense were a shell of what he showed the year before.

But his path back to form has included shedding a lot of muscle weight; widening his batting stance with two strikes; and simplifying his approach in all counts, leaning on speed and patience to reach base. On Friday alone, in an exhibition win over the Houston Astros, he led off with a double and cracked a homer to left-center. After that at-bat, his slash line was an impressive .322/.429/.677 with four steals in 32 plate appearances.

Spring results are supposed to be weighed for what they are: Numbers in games that don’t count, when everyone’s still shaking off a winter’s rust. Yet Robles had still looked like the player Washington needs him to be. Friday’s double was on a breaking ball with two strikes — a pitch and situation that usually eludes him. He waited on the pitch, his feet spread, and flicked it into the left field corner.

“The biggest thing for me is that he’s limiting his chase," Martinez said. “He’s getting the ball in the strike zone, staying on the ball and hitting it hard. His two-strike approach is getting better, which is good. So you know, so far, I like everything that he’s done.”

That’s a stark change from how the manager spoke about Robles last summer. Now, ahead of his third full season, the Nationals want Robles to hit atop their order and restore his Gold Glove chances in center. Batting him first would allow Martinez to tinker with Trea Turner and Juan Soto in the second and third spots. Then the rest falls in place.

If Robles gets on base consistently — and a lot more than he did in 2020 — he could stir trouble on the bases. And if he’s on in front of Turner or Soto, pitchers may be a bit less inclined to pitch around them. That’s why both Martinez and hitting coach Kevin Long aren’t shy about Robles’s importance to this club.

“Victor could be a very big piece to us being a championship-caliber team,” Long explained in early March. “We need him to progress and get better. If he can lead off and he starts to learn the strike zone and do some things that good a leadoff hitter is capable of, we’re in good shape. Against lefties, if you look at Victor’s numbers, they pop out at you, they’re pretty impressive. Against righties, that’s where he’s struggling, so we got to gain on that.”

Long offered that breakdown less than a week after Robles gave his goals for 2021. Naturally, they began with staying on the field.