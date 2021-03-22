The latest filings bring the number of suits by women accusing Watson of sexual misconduct to 13. Attorney Anthony G. Buzbee said during a news conference Friday in Houston that he was planning, at that point, to file 12 lawsuits in all against Watson and had spoken to at least 10 other women making similar allegations.

Buzbee also said Friday that he would submit materials to the Houston Police Department. He said in a social media post over the weekend that he would turn over affidavits and evidence Monday to the police and prosecutors and would request that a grand jury be empaneled to consider criminal charges.

Watson has not been charged with any crimes. He denied the initial allegations, saying that he rejected a settlement offer before the first lawsuit was filed. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, said Friday that the allegations were “meritless.” Hardin said Friday that he would review the case before making more detailed comments about the “numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee.”

The NFL has said that it has opened an investigation of Watson under its personal conduct policy.

UltraViolet, a women’s advocacy group, was critical Monday of the NFL’s response.

“The NFL’s failure to take the mounting sexual abuse lawsuits against Deshaun Watson more seriously is an infuriating sign of the league’s cavalier attitude toward violence against women,” the group said in a statement by its campaign director, Elisa Batista. “Despite the severity of these allegations and the pattern that Watson targeted women massage therapists specifically, the NFL has taken zero action, insisting that the matter is simply ‘under review.’ What’s equally troubling is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s indifference. For years, [Goodell] has turned a blind eye to violence and sexual abuse committed by players throughout the League.”

The group said that Watson “should have been suspended immediately last week after the initial allegations of abuse emerged” and that Goodell “is not fit to serve as NFL Commissioner” and “must go.”

Two of the 13 lawsuits list sexual assault as a cause of action, including a previous suit by a massage therapist who accused Watson of forcing her to perform oral sex. Those two lawsuits and the 11 others list civil assault and the intentional infliction of emotional distress as causes of action.

The other lawsuits have contained several different accusations against Watson, including that he exposed himself, touched women with his penis, tried to kiss women without their consent, made sexually suggestive comments and masturbated in front of one woman.

In one of the suits filed Monday, a massage therapist accuses Watson of exposing himself and touching her with his penis during a massage session March 5 in Atlanta. Buzbee said Friday that Watson’s alleged inappropriate conduct had taken place as recently as this month, after Buzbee had been in contact last month with the general counsel of the agency that represents Watson.

Houston police said Friday they were not aware of any contact with Buzbee to that point. Buzbee said he had been in contact with a police representative with whom he was familiar.