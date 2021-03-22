The Zags’ 87-71 win over No. 8 seed Oklahoma in the West Region’s second round, an NCAA-record 25th straight win by double digits, featured their usual offensive flourishes and barrages that render a fool anyone who tries to jot down play-by-play. It featured a no-quit half-comeback from a 19-point deficit by the Sooners even as their second-leading scorer, De’Vion Harmon, remained in the hotel room downtown after a positive coronavirus test. And it featured the overriding sense that the Gonzaga waves were always coming, even if they fell short of their nation-leading 92.3 points per game, so that they’d have to make do with 87.

Finally, it starred a dominant showing from the tallest of the Zags’ starters, the 6-foot-10 sophomore Drew Timme, who moves silkily like someone shorter and whose matriculation from Dallas-ish to Spokane illustrates Gonzaga’s national reach. Timme provided a persistent answer down low to amass 30 points with his 13 rebounds and four assists, and at times it seemed the scattered viewers came to watch him shoot free throws, which he did 14 times, making 12.

It all left 22-season coach Mark Few with wet hair that suggested celebration as Gonzaga’s 22nd straight tournament yields a sixth straight Sweet 16.

“We’ve been celebrating every one of these wins,” Few said. “We celebrated the other night, we celebrated this one, and if we’re lucky enough to get another win, we’re gonna celebrate that. This tournament [in a pandemic] deserves to be celebrated.”

As the Zags found their way into the thick of the field, up against teams from all the snooty conferences whose fans sneer at Gonzaga’s winter trail through the West Coast Conference, they did trail off the bat. Oklahoma (16-11) made six of its first eight shots, got drives to the basket from leading scorer Austin Reaves and three-point baskets from Brady Manek and Umoja Gibson, and led 12-4 early on. But the waves were coming, from an opponent shooting 55.1 percent for the year, not all that far from Missouri’s 41-year-old record of 57.2.

While Reaves would get 27 points and boast a very good ensemble about how to play offense — fiercely and also unpredictably — Gonzaga got the score to 28-28 and then to 46-34, with such characteristic speed that at one point the scoreboard briefly showed them with more points than the truth, a matter everyone could forgive, and which quickly got fixed. They dealt with leading scorer Corey Kispert’s first-half exit at 8:02 with two fouls as they deal with most things, with those waves, which featured freshman wonder Jalen Suggs and Kispert with 16 points each eventually. They stretched it out to 60-41 and later 66-47 before Oklahoma proved gutty in getting it to nine with 2:38 left.

Mild drama came with 55 seconds left when Suggs went on a breakaway and took a flagrant-foul shove from Elijah Harkless that sent Suggs into the floor dangerously next to the basket stanchion. Suggs got up in understandable anger, and his teammates intervened, and normalcy returned. That’s even if the Zags don’t necessarily consider their normalcy as routine as it looks.

“It’s March,” Timme said, “and anything can happen, so we treat this game like we’re a 16 seed and we’re the underdog.”