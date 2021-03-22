“A great athlete who has represented our country has left us,” the Salvadoran Surf Federation said in a tribute post on social media. “See you soon, great warrior. El Salvador is in mourning.”
According to the Spanish newspaper AS (via the Olympic Channel), “the sky was clear and it was an unforeseen storm that did not seem to carry much electrical intensity either.”
The ISA wrote on Facebook that Diaz, a chef who had opened her own restaurant in El Tunco, “embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport.” It noted that she had represented “her country with pride at both the ISA World Surfing Games and ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.”
On Instagram, her brother, Jose “Bamba” Diaz, wrote: “We will always carry you in our hearts. God decided to take you now. We already miss you. Love forever little sister.”
A funeral for Diaz was held Sunday.