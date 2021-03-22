Maryland’s season ended with a 96-77 loss Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Terps overachieved expectations by advancing to this point, but each of Alabama’s 16 three-pointers, often scored early in the shot clock, turned into demoralizing blows that Maryland’s usually formidable defense could do little to stop.

Alabama, the No. 2 seed in the East Region, plays with one of the fastest tempos in the nation, and for Maryland, Monday’s game unraveled at a similar speed. The Terps had fallen behind, facing an eight-point deficit at halftime, but Alabama’s lead rapidly ballooned during a dominant stretch early in the second half.

The Crimson Tide had already asserted its dominance from the three-point line, but Maryland trailed by just nine with 17:50 left. The climb back for the Terps would have been daunting but not impossible. At that point, the path to the Sweet 16 hadn’t disappeared.

But then, as Alabama sped down the court on each possession, the Crimson Tide generated a 14-0 run in less than two minutes. On four straight possessions, an Alabama player hit a shot from behind the arc, including three in transition. After that, the Terps never had a chance.

Jaden Shackelford, a sophomore guard, led the Crimson Tide with 21 points, including a 5-for-8 clip from deep. He had the final two three-pointers during the burst early in the second half that essentially put the game away.

Alabama attempts more three-pointers per game (nearly 30) than any other team in Division I, and it averages 10.5 makes. When Alabama struggled but ultimately survived for a 68-55 win over No. 15 seed Iona in the first round, the Crimson Tide only made five shots from deep on 16 attempts. But from the start Monday, Alabama showed no sign of struggling: It shot 53 percent from the field, including 48.5 percent (16 for 33) from three-point range.

The Terps dealt with matchup issues during the Big Ten season because of their lack of a low-post scorer, but the Crimson Tide plays with a smaller lineup that mirrors Maryland’s group. That didn’t help the Terps on Monday night. Maryland has length and athleticism, but the Terps could not keep pace with Alabama’s prolific attack.

The Terps didn’t play poorly; they shot 50 percent from the field in the first half while committing just three turnovers and forcing five. Maryland even built a seven-point advantage early, but the Crimson Tide’s fast pace means those leads can be quickly erased, especially when perimeter shots are falling.

At the 13-minute mark of the first half, with Maryland ahead by six, Coach Mark Turgeon brought his three bench rotation players onto the floor. But when those reserves — senior forward Galin Smith, junior forward Jairus Hamilton and senior guard Reese Mona — took on Alabama’s deep roster, the Crimson Tide powered ahead. Turgeon finally called a timeout with 8:51 left, taking Smith and Mona out of the game, but Maryland already trailed by five.

During a seven-minute stretch of the first half, the Crimson Tide made five three-pointers, which pushed the Terps into their first deficit. From there, the Terps played from behind. They didn’t attack the rim much, and they went the entire half without attempting a free throw. Maryland instead attempted 12 three-pointers, only making four, during the final 10 minutes before halftime.

Hamilton was the only bench player who offered meaningful contributions; he scored five points in the first half. This matchup exposed Maryland’s lack of depth. After Maryland faced a 46-38 deficit at halftime, Hamilton was the only reserve who played until the game’s final minute, when Turgeon subbed in a batch of players so they could make their first NCAA tournament appearances.

Junior guard Aaron Wiggins led the Terps with a career-high 27 points on 11-for-17 shooting and three others finished in double figures, but that couldn’t match the Crimson Tide’s offensive firepower.

