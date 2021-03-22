Maryland’s season ended with a 96-77 loss Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Senior guard Darryl Morsell said the moments after the final buzzer were “surreal.” With tears in his eyes, he reflected on this team, which lacked a true point guard and center but managed to make it this far anyway. “This team wasn’t supposed to be here,” he said, but any tournament loss still hurts.

Each of Alabama’s 16 three-pointers, often scored early in the shot clock, turned into demoralizing blows that Maryland’s usually formidable defense could do little to stop. Even with one of Maryland’s better offensive performances, the Terps could not keep up.

“We had no answers tonight,” Coach Mark Turgeon said. “We really had no answer.”

Alabama, the No. 2 seed in the East Region, plays with one of the fastest tempos in the nation, and for Maryland, Monday’s game unraveled at a similar speed. The Terps fell behind, facing an eight-point deficit at halftime, and then Alabama’s lead rapidly ballooned during a dominant stretch early in the second half.

The Crimson Tide had already asserted its dominance from the three-point line, but Maryland trailed by just nine with 17:50 left. The climb back for the Terps would have been daunting but not impossible. At that point, the path to the Sweet 16 hadn’t disappeared.

But then, as Alabama sped down the court on every possession, the Crimson Tide generated a 14-0 run in less than two minutes. On four straight possessions, an Alabama player hit a shot from behind the arc, including three in transition. After that, the Terps never had a chance.

“Were we a little out of kilter, a little bit out of it? Yeah,” Turgeon said. “And I think it kind of took our mojo a little bit when they just kept making them. Start of the second half, it just felt like everything they threw up went in.”

Jahvon Quinerly “controlled the whole game,” Turgeon said of the quick sophomore guard who finished with 14 points and 11 assists off the bench. Jaden Shackelford, another sophomore guard, led the Crimson Tide with 21 points, including a 5-for-8 clip from deep. He had the final two three-pointers during the burst early in the second half that essentially put the game away.

Alabama attempts more three-pointers per game (nearly 30) than any other team in Division I, and it averages 10.5 makes. When Alabama struggled but ultimately survived for a 68-55 win over No. 15 seed Iona in the first round, the Crimson Tide made only five shots from deep on 16 attempts. But from the start Monday, Alabama showed no signs of struggling: It shot 53 percent from the field, including 48.5 percent (16 for 33) from three-point range.

The Terps dealt with matchup issues during the Big Ten season because of their lack of a low-post scorer, but the Crimson Tide plays with a smaller lineup that mirrors Maryland’s group. That didn’t help the Terps on Monday night. Maryland has length and athleticism, but the Terps could not match Alabama’s prolific attack.

“It’s definitely something we haven’t seen before,” Morsell said of Alabama’s sharp shooting.

The Terps didn’t play poorly; they shot 53.3 percent from the field with only eight turnovers. Maryland even built a seven-point advantage early, but the Crimson Tide’s fast pace means those leads can be quickly erased, especially when its perimeter shots are falling.

At the 13-minute mark of the first half, with Maryland ahead by six, Turgeon brought his three bench rotation players onto the floor. When those reserves — senior forward Galin Smith, junior forward Jairus Hamilton and senior guard Reese Mona — took on Alabama’s deep roster, the Crimson Tide powered ahead. Turgeon finally called a timeout with 8:51 left, taking Smith and Mona out of the game, but Maryland already trailed by five.

“We are who we are,” Turgeon said. “Certain teams we could match up with and really guard and figure out how to win games. And certain teams that were elite, like Alabama was tonight, was tough for us. We couldn’t sub. I subbed in that first half, and the game got away from us.”

During a seven-minute stretch of the first half, the Crimson Tide made five three-pointers, which pushed the Terps into their first deficit. From there, the Terps played from behind. They didn’t attack the rim much, and they went the entire half without attempting a free throw. Maryland instead attempted 12 three-pointers, making only four, during the final 10 minutes before the break.

Hamilton was the only bench player who offered meaningful contributions; he scored five points, all in the first half. This matchup exposed Maryland’s lack of depth. After the Terps faced a 46-38 deficit at halftime, Hamilton was the only reserve who played until the game’s final minute, when Turgeon subbed in a batch of players so they could make their first NCAA tournament appearances.

Junior guard Aaron Wiggins led the Terps with a career-high 27 points on 11-for-17 shooting and three others finished in double figures, but that couldn’t match the Crimson Tide’s offensive firepower.

The loss was an unceremonious end to Maryland’s up-and-down season. The Terps’ postseason outlook was bleak as they struggled through conference play. But in February, they turned their season around, propelling them to the NCAA tournament — an accomplishment in itself even before they beat seventh-seeded Connecticut in Saturday’s first round. But the Terps only got to enjoy that for two days before their season ended in blowout fashion against a superior opponent playing at its best.

When they reached the locker room, Turgeon told his players not to let this result ruin what they had accomplished during the season, one that could have spiraled into disarray months ago.