The postseason dominance continued for the Big Ten champs after they won all three Big Ten tournament games by an average of 21 points and haven’t had a single-digit decision since a two-point loss to Ohio State on Jan. 25. With the victory, Maryland remains undefeated in first-round games with Coach Brenda Frese at the helm.

Owusu, a third team all-American, scored a game-high 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Miller posted 19 points and Chloe Bibby added 13 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Mimi Collins finished with 12 points while Angel Reese scored 11 off the bench.

Not a single Mountaineer reached double figures as Bridget Birkhead, Michaela Harrison and Aryna Taylor scored eight apiece.

The Terps had to wait three months and travel 1,600 miles to face a Mountaineers team they were supposed to host in December, but the game was canceled due to a coronavirus issue within the Mount St. Mary’s program. The two Maryland schools are separated by 68 miles but couldn’t be further apart as far as the product on the court.

The Mountaineers hung around through about five minutes of play and their only lead came at 2-0 before things started to get ugly. Maryland closed the first quarter on a 15-6 run to take a 28-18 lead after the opening 10 minutes. Things only got worse from there for The Mount. The Terps put together an 18-0 run in the second quarter and outscored the Mountaineers 25-4 in the quarter to take a 53-22 lead into halftime. The four points allowed is the fewest Maryland has given up in a single quarter this season. They were also the fewest the program has allowed in a single quarter in its NCAA tournament history since it switched from halves to quarters.

Mount St. Mary’s shot just 12.5 percent in the second quarter and was 0 for 7 from beyond the arc. Maryland used all those misses to push the ball in transition and keep the Mountaineers defense from getting set. That equated to a 73.3 shooting percentage in the second quarter and the Terps buried yet another team under a suffocating run that has become the trademark for the NCAA’s highest scoring team. Alaysia Styles finished off the half with a steal and uncontested transition layup that left the Mountaineers exasperated and watching her coast to the layup on the other end of the floor.

Maryland forced 20 turnovers and scored 30 points off them while outrebounding Mount St. Mary’s by 18. The Terps scored 52 points in the paint compared to 12 for the Mountaineers.