The highest-scoring team in the nation reminded everyone that they are true contenders with a 98-45 victory over Mount Saint Mary’s in the round of 64 for the largest tournament victory in program history on Monday.

“I thought it was important for them, number one, to have a visual,” Frese said. “It’s kind of ironic: Chloe Bibby told me she had never been up to the trophy. So I was kind of glad I’d done it. Just talked about a lot of the similarities. The ’06 team and the unselfishness they played with and for each other. Talked about how difficult, though, it is.”

The Terps (25-2) made it look easy Monday, and that never was more apparent than during a give-and-go that was so quick and pretty that Mount Saint Mary’s (17-7) never quite saw it happen. The same could be said about the entire game for the Mountaineers.

Diamond Miller gave the ball up to Ashley Owusu, who fired a slick pass right back for a transition layup to highlight the best defensive quarter in Terrapins NCAA women’s tournament history. On Wednesday, the Terps, the No. 2 seed in the Hemisfair region, will face No. 7 seed Alabama, which beat No. 10 North Carolina, 80-71.

The postseason dominance continued for the Big Ten champs after they won their three conference tournament games by an average of 21 points and haven’t had a single-digit decision since a two-point loss to Ohio State on Jan. 25. With the victory, Maryland remains undefeated in first-round games with Frese at the helm.

AD

AD

Owusu, a third-team all-American, scored a game-high 22 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists. Miller posted 19 points, and Chloe Bibby added 11 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Mimi Collins finished with 12 points, while Angel Reese scored 11 off the bench.

“Just coming in locked in and ready to play,” Owusu said of her NCAA tournament debut. “Just doing whatever it takes for my team to win, whether that’s scoring, passing it or rebounding.

“Just taking it all in and being grateful and happy for all the national attention that we’re all getting. But, also, not letting that get to our head.”

Not a single Mountaineer reached double figures as Bridget Birkhead, Michaela Harrison and Aryna Taylor scored eight apiece.

AD

The Terps had to wait three months and travel 1,600 miles to face a Mountaineers team they were supposed to host in December before that game was canceled because of a coronavirus issue within the Mount St. Mary’s program. The two Maryland schools are separated by 68 miles but looked much further apart as far as the product on the court.

AD

The Mountaineers, who won the Northeast Conference tournament, hung around through about five minutes of play. Their only lead came at 2-0 before things started to get ugly. Maryland closed the first quarter on a 15-6 run to take a 28-18 lead after the opening 10 minutes.

Things only got worse from there for the Mountaineers. The Terps put together an 18-0 run in the second quarter and outscored Mount St. Mary’s 25-4 in the quarter to take a 53-22 lead into halftime. The four points allowed were the fewest Maryland has given up in a quarter this season. They were also the fewest the program has allowed in a quarter in the NCAA tournament since it switched from halves to quarters in 2016.

“When we started, we looked like we had a little bit of rust and maybe some jitters,” Frese said. “I think a lot of that was Mount St. Mary’s came in fearless.

“Once we settled in, especially when you look at the second quarter, that’s as dominant as you can get. … I thought we were able really to get in a great rhythm from there.”

AD

AD

Mount St. Mary’s shot just 12.5 percent in the second quarter and was 0 for 7 from beyond the arc. Maryland used all those misses to push the ball in transition and keep the Mountaineers’ defense from getting set.

That added up to a 73.3 shooting percentage in the second quarter and the Terps buried yet another team under a suffocating run that has become the trademark for the NCAA’s highest-scoring team. Alaysia Styles finished the half with a steal and uncontested transition layup that left the Mountaineers exasperated.

Maryland forced 20 turnovers and scored 30 points off them while outrebounding Mount St. Mary’s by 18. The Terps scored 52 points in the paint compared with 12 for the Mountaineers.

AD

“Obviously, they’re extremely good at basketball,” Mountaineers Coach Maria Marchesano said. “I said this in my interviews all week: They’re not just good for this season. They’re historically good. They score the basketball at a high rate. Obviously, a huge bummer for our season to come to an end, and I think we’re going to kick ourselves because we feel like we didn’t put our best foot forward today. . . . But at the end of the day, there’s multiple pros on that team. Five, six, maybe seven or eight WNBA players on that program.