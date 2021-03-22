“Whoa,” Coach Juwan Howard said as his postgame video conference with reporters began and he saw his face in a monitor. “I look tired.”

An 86-78 win wrung from a 63-58 deficit can do that, especially if the other team has two stars driving and shooting and barging through traffic with either a high state of consciousness or an enviable state of unconsciousness. At many stages it looked like it might be hard to come by this fourth straight Sweet 16 berth under two coaching staffs (a run second only to Gonzaga), this status as the last Big Ten team standing among the nine who got invited to the haunted funhouse of the brackets and this upcoming match with a formidable No. 4 seed, Florida State.

“That’s what we expect at Michigan,” charismatic senior Eli Brooks said, “but you have to earn it, and it only gets more fun from here.”

As the Wolverines (22-4) try to relearn themselves in the absence of Isaiah Livers, the senior whose stress fracture March 6 came as both gutting and foreboding, they go on without a guy teammate Mike Smith called “a leader, a scorer, a defender” who “just does it all,” and whom Howard cited Monday night for “his shooting, his length, his leadership, his experience.” Howard said, “You can’t fill the void of Isaiah,” but you can find fresh expanse of your ample talent elsewhere.

“We knew we had enough in the locker room to get to the Sweet 16,” Brooks said, but they also knew LSU (19-10) had enough flash and belief to get there as well. Its offense distilled to two players of a confidence we might all wish we had. Cameron Thomas, a 6-foot-4 freshman, kept taking his big guts and big talent toward the rim no matter who lurked there as he roared to 19 points by halftime and 30 by the end. Javonte Smart, a 6-4 junior, showed about as much trepidation as Thomas, that being zero, as he got 27 points.

Thomas went 10 for 23. Smart went 10 for 23. Michigan went into moments where, Howard said, “There were a lot of possessions out there where we could have held our head down because LSU made a great run.” Now and then and now again the addled Big Ten looked ready to see yet another of its titans toppled.

Runs marked the strange game as the teams traded runs instead of baskets. Momentum switched enough times that it didn’t even seem all that much like momentum. After it had been 30-21 for LSU early, the largest lead for either side, it went from 45-44 for Michigan to 51-45 for LSU to 55-51 for Michigan to 58-55 for LSU. After they tied for a while at 58 and then LSU bolted to that 63-58 lead and caused a Michigan timeout with 10:46 left, Howard must have had himself a fine timeout. His team won things 28-15 from there.

It did enough through its collaboration, with 22 assists to eight for an LSU team that did not bother much with assists. It survived and advanced through attentive defense on two great players and some others, and on basketball by committee, which went like this scoring-wise: Brooks had 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting and 5-for-9 from afar. Senior Chaundee Brown Jr. had seven assists and 21 points on 6-for-9 and 3-for-6 in those categories with 6-for-6 on free throws thrown in. Hunter Dickinson, the 7-foot-1 freshman from DeMatha, got 12 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Franz Wagner from the great Berlin overseas got 15 points and seven rebounds.

Then, when things got inconvenient for the last time, Michigan got 14 of the next 15 points. That stretch had Brooks feeding Dickinson with an expert pass low, Brown raining in an audacious three-pointer from the left sideline and Brown lowering a big boom from the right for three more and a 72-64 lead.