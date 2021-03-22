The second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament continues Monday. Eight teams have already punched their tickets to the Sweet 16. Eight more will Sunday, starting with No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 7 Oregon at 12:10 p.m. Eastern (CBS).

Follow along for live updates during the games.

What to know about Sunday’s results
40 years of men’s NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters

By Chuck Culpepper, Bonnie Berkowitz, Artur Galocha and Brittany Mayes

The clock shows 0:00, the ball remains airborne, and the term “buzzer-beater” has long since joined the lexicon of an eccentric land. And that ball’s destination can affect the jobs of coaches, the legacies of players, the lifetime statistics of programs, the coveted chance to remain in the bracket for at least a few more days, all of it.

Some of the plays transpired almost precisely as drawn or conceived. Others unfolded as if beholden to the magic of a child’s scribbling. And some proved so implausible that no child on Earth could have scribbled them. They’re the shots that sent the benches scrambling, the broadcasters screaming and the winners escaping, shots that have dotted the batty fabric of March Madness through the past four, bracketed decades.

There have been 37 game-winning buzzer-beaters — shots that landed with no time left on the clock — in the past 40 years of the NCAA men’s tournament. Some have been launched from as far away as 50 feet and as close as the air above the rim. Here are some of the most memorable from each range.

Take the quiz: How many team letters can you guess?

By Washington Post Staff

There are 68 teams in the NCAA men’s tournament, and The Washington Post made a custom illustration for each one. Can you guess the teams?

Click below to take the quiz.

How the NCAA men’s tournament built its ‘bubble’ in Indianapolis

By Rick Maese, Emily Giambalvo and Artur Galocha

Sixty-seven games spread across six arenas. Hundreds of players, coaches and officials scattered across a half-dozen hotels. And 68 teams, all isolated from each other every second of the day — except for those 40 minutes on the game clock.

The coronavirus lurks around every corner at this year’s unprecedented NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and officials know that just a couple of positive tests — never mind the possibility of a larger outbreak — can doom the whole thing.

“When you condense 14 sites into one and bring 68 teams together to play 67 games in three weeks, it’s a logistical challenge,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball. “But it’s an exciting one, and one that we’ve embraced.”

The men’s tournament, which started Thursday, is usually staged in 14 cities across the country. Last year, the event was canceled altogether, dashing championship dreams and costing the NCAA and its member schools hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue. This year it is being held entirely in and around Indianapolis — a carefully coordinated, highly scrutinized, 19-day affair at a time when coronavirus cases, while falling, are several times higher than they were when the tournament was scratched a year ago. It isn’t a strict “bubble,” per se, but organizers are calling the tournament a “controlled environment,” as they hope to limit exposure to the coronavirus.