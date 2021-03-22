The second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament continues Monday. Eight teams have already punched their tickets to the Sweet 16. Eight more will Monday.

Follow along for live updates during the games.

What to know about Sunday’s results
5:40 p.m.
Double-digit seeds are having their moment

By Matt Bonesteel

Three double-digit seeds already have advanced to this year’s Sweet 16, and we’re guaranteed to have at least one more with No. 11 UCLA and No. 14 Abilene Christian squaring off Monday in the second round. No. 13 Ohio and No. 10 Maryland could join in, as well, possibly tying or setting the NCAA tournament record.

In 1999, a record five double-digit seeds — No. 10 Purdue, No. 10 Miami (Ohio), No. 10 Gonzaga, No. 12 Missouri State and No. 13 Oklahoma — advanced to the Sweet 16 (only Gonzaga moved on to the Elite Eight). So far this year, No. 11 Syracuse, No. 12 Oregon State and No. 15 Oral Roberts have gotten it done.

In all, nine double-digit seeds were alive at the start of the second round, tying a tournament record.

The most recent NCAA tournament in 2019 was unusually chalky, with the top three seeds in each region all advancing to the Sweet 16 for only the second time in tournament history. Only one double-digit seed (No. 12 Oregon) advanced to the region semifinals, and the Sweet 16 had a seed total of just 49, tying 2009 for the lowest ever.

Even with only eight teams through to the region semifinals this year, the seed total of the Sweet 16 already stands at 57. The seed total of the Midwest Region’s Sweet 16 teams is 33, one short of the record 34 set by the 1986 East Region (No. 1 Duke, No. 7 Navy, No. 12 DePaul, No. 14 Cleveland State) and the 2011 Southwest Region (No. 1 Kansas, No. 10 Florida State, No. 11 VCU and No. 12 Richmond).

The highest seed total for the Sweet 16 as a whole was 89 in 1986.

5:08 p.m.
Luka Garza shines, but Oregon leads Iowa at the half

By Matt Bonesteel

Luka Garza put on a show for No. 2 Iowa in the first half of its second-round game against Oregon, scoring 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, but the seventh-seeded Ducks went on a 10-0 run to close the half, made seven three-pointers and shot 59.5 percent overall to take a 56-46 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The teams combined for 102 points, the first time an NCAA tournament game topped 100 points in the first half since a first-round game between North Carolina and Mount Saint Mary’s in 2008.

Garza made his first four field goal attempts and scored 12 of Iowa’s first 15 points despite taking a shot to the face that left him with a bloody nose early in the game. The 6-foot-11 senior also hit a three-pointer and made 5 of 7 free throw attempts.

Four Oregon players reached double-figure points in the first 20 minutes, with Will Richardson making all five field goal attempts and scoring 14 points. Chris Duarte (14 points), LJ Figueroa (11 points) and Eugene Omoruyi (10 points) added to the tally.

4:40 p.m.
Kansas’s Jalen Wilson rejoins team in Indianapolis

By Matt Bonesteel

Kansas freshman forward Jalen Wilson arrived in Indianapolis on Monday morning and will be available to play Tuesday night when the third-seeded Jayhawks face No. 6 USC in a second-round West Region game, Matt Tait of the Lawrence Journal-World is reporting.

Wilson, Kansas’s third-leading scorer (12.1 points) and leading rebounder (8.2), missed the Jayhawks’ win over Eastern Washington because of covid protocols.

“He’s suiting up, and I anticipate him getting in the game,” Kansas Coach Bill Self said Sunday. The Jayhawks had a light practice on Monday morning at 11:30 local time; their game against the Trojans does not begin until 8:40.

Tristan Enaruna, who averages about 10 minutes off the bench, still is out because of covid protocols.

4:10 p.m.
How they got here: Oregon vs. Iowa

By Cindy Boren

Iowa and Oregon continue West Region play at 12:10 p.m. Eastern time at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The winner of the game, which will be broadcast on CBS, will face the Southern Cal-Kansas winner in the Sweet 16. Here’s what you need to know.

No. 7 Oregon (20-6)

The Ducks finally get to play in the NCAA tournament after advancing Saturday when VCU was forced to forfeit because of positive coronavirus tests. It’s unknown what frame of mind Oregon might be but the team has been able to practice during its 10-day hiatus from games and keep up with its conditioning. The Ducks have won 11 of the last 13 games they have played.

No. 2 Iowa (22-8)

In its tournament opener, Iowa beat Grand Canyon, 86-74, led by senior center Luka Garza’s 24 points. The favorite to win national player of the year is averaging 24.4 points and 8.8 rebounds this season. The Hawkeyes have one of college basketball’s best offenses with an 83.6-point average per game and a veteran backcourt in Joe Wieskamp (14.7 ppg) and Jordan Bohannon (4.5 assists per game). Iowa struggles to defend three-point shots, ranking 260th nationally with opponents averaging nearly 35 percent shooting from deep.

3:35 p.m.
As Gonzaga stars in hoops-crazed Spokane, Baylor finds a way to thrive in football-mad Waco

By Chuck Culpepper

SPOKANE, Wash., and WACO, Tex. — And then came that cockamamie year when the sovereign towns of men’s college basketball seemed to sob in a strange unison. Lexington lapsed. Durham dulled. East Lansing ebbed. Lawrence and Chapel Hill frowned somewhat.

And soon the shivering American hoop maniacs looked out over the landscape and spotted two big towns towering above all others all winter. These weren’t newcomers, but they also weren’t aristocrats. In weird old 2020-21, the consciousness and the weekly rankings tilted hard toward a near-perpetual 1-2 of Gonzaga and then Baylor. They bowed far from Tobacco Road toward eastern Washington, 18 miles from the Idaho border, and Central Texas, a hundred minutes above the great Austin.

And so there hovered — and hovered and hovered — two places still amid the giddiness of climbing: Gonzaga craving a first national title after a staggering 21 straight March Madness berths and one runner-up finish, Baylor a first Final Four since 1950 after two Elite Eights in the 2010s. And there they will hover in the all-Indiana March Madness as almost all of their townspeople hope from home.

3:00 p.m.
40 years of men’s NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters

By Chuck Culpepper, Bonnie Berkowitz, Artur Galocha and Brittany Mayes

The clock shows 0:00, the ball remains airborne, and the term “buzzer-beater” has long since joined the lexicon of an eccentric land. And that ball’s destination can affect the jobs of coaches, the legacies of players, the lifetime statistics of programs, the coveted chance to remain in the bracket for at least a few more days, all of it.

Some of the plays transpired almost precisely as drawn or conceived. Others unfolded as if beholden to the magic of a child’s scribbling. And some proved so implausible that no child on Earth could have scribbled them. They’re the shots that sent the benches scrambling, the broadcasters screaming and the winners escaping, shots that have dotted the batty fabric of March Madness through the past four, bracketed decades.

There have been 37 game-winning buzzer-beaters — shots that landed with no time left on the clock — in the past 40 years of the NCAA men’s tournament. Some have been launched from as far away as 50 feet and as close as the air above the rim. Here are some of the most memorable from each range.

2:30 p.m.
Take the quiz: How many team letters can you guess?

By Washington Post Staff

There are 68 teams in the NCAA men’s tournament, and The Washington Post made a custom illustration for each one. Can you guess the teams?

Click below to take the quiz.

2:01 p.m.
How the NCAA men’s tournament built its ‘bubble’ in Indianapolis

By Rick Maese, Emily Giambalvo and Artur Galocha

Sixty-seven games spread across six arenas. Hundreds of players, coaches and officials scattered across a half-dozen hotels. And 68 teams, all isolated from each other every second of the day — except for those 40 minutes on the game clock.

The coronavirus lurks around every corner at this year’s unprecedented NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and officials know that just a couple of positive tests — never mind the possibility of a larger outbreak — can doom the whole thing.

“When you condense 14 sites into one and bring 68 teams together to play 67 games in three weeks, it’s a logistical challenge,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball. “But it’s an exciting one, and one that we’ve embraced.”

The men’s tournament, which started Thursday, is usually staged in 14 cities across the country. Last year, the event was canceled altogether, dashing championship dreams and costing the NCAA and its member schools hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue. This year it is being held entirely in and around Indianapolis — a carefully coordinated, highly scrutinized, 19-day affair at a time when coronavirus cases, while falling, are several times higher than they were when the tournament was scratched a year ago. It isn’t a strict “bubble,” per se, but organizers are calling the tournament a “controlled environment,” as they hope to limit exposure to the coronavirus.