Three double-digit seeds already have advanced to this year’s Sweet 16, and we’re guaranteed to have at least one more with No. 11 UCLA and No. 14 Abilene Christian squaring off Monday in the second round. No. 13 Ohio and No. 10 Maryland could join in, as well, possibly tying or setting the NCAA tournament record.

In 1999, a record five double-digit seeds — No. 10 Purdue, No. 10 Miami (Ohio), No. 10 Gonzaga, No. 12 Missouri State and No. 13 Oklahoma — advanced to the Sweet 16 (only Gonzaga moved on to the Elite Eight). So far this year, No. 11 Syracuse, No. 12 Oregon State and No. 15 Oral Roberts have gotten it done.

In all, nine double-digit seeds were alive at the start of the second round, tying a tournament record.

The most recent NCAA tournament in 2019 was unusually chalky, with the top three seeds in each region all advancing to the Sweet 16 for only the second time in tournament history. Only one double-digit seed (No. 12 Oregon) advanced to the region semifinals, and the Sweet 16 had a seed total of just 49, tying 2009 for the lowest ever.

Even with only eight teams through to the region semifinals this year, the seed total of the Sweet 16 already stands at 57. The seed total of the Midwest Region’s Sweet 16 teams is 33, one short of the record 34 set by the 1986 East Region (No. 1 Duke, No. 7 Navy, No. 12 DePaul, No. 14 Cleveland State) and the 2011 Southwest Region (No. 1 Kansas, No. 10 Florida State, No. 11 VCU and No. 12 Richmond).