Rainey, the Washington Nationals’ best reliever a year ago, is still working his way back from a muscle strain that had kept him out of exhibitions until Sunday. That is why it’s not quite time to look too closely at his performance.

“It’s definitely something that I haven’t felt before. Didn’t really know how to explain it when I started dealing with it, so it wasn’t really something I could pinpoint,” Rainey said Sunday of his injury, a strain near his right collarbone, that has complicated his spring. “I couldn’t put myself into a position to find the pain. I just know, at extension, I felt it a little bit. ... All they really found was a small muscle strain. And how that happened, I’m not really sure. But it’s been a lot of strength and mobility stuff since then.”

So, with a rough first appearance behind him, could he get ramped up by Opening Day?

“Should be,” he replied with measured confidence. “Today is what, the 21st? So we’re looking at still 10 days, 11 days. Should be another three outings, hopefully, before I get out of here. So that would be four live game outings. Get everything back in sync, and I think everything will start to play up from there.”

Asked the same question, Manager Dave Martinez took a wait-and-see approach. But there is added urgency to how Rainey responds to his third of an inning against the New York Mets.

The Nationals are likely to be without Will Harris, one of their high-leverage relievers, when the season begins. Harris has a blood cot in his right arm and will soon see a specialist in St. Louis. So the initial plan — of using Harris, Rainey, Daniel Hudson and closer Brad Hand in the late innings — is already showing cracks. That doesn’t mean Washington should push Rainey without restraint. It is, though, more reason to hope he progresses quickly.

“The good news is after he came out of the game he had no issues health-wise,” Martinez said Sunday. “I felt like his timing was a little off. He was short on his follow-through. So there’s something that we can adjust and work on in the back fields. But he needs to get out there and pitch.

“I’ve seen this happen to him before. ... He’s a very high-energy guy, so he gets on that mound and he just wants to fire bullets. It’s just a matter of getting his timing and getting his rhythm back, and I think he’ll be fine.”

Spring training facilities have notoriously inaccurate radar guns. But Sunday’s readings seemed to reflect most of the pitchers’ usual numbers. Jacob deGrom, the Mets’ ace, was clocked at 100 mph on a handful of fastballs. Max Scherzer, the Nationals’ ace, topped out at 95. So seeing Rainey at 91, 92 and 93 was alarming at first. Then he and Martinez brushed it aside.

A big part of Rainey’s 2020 success was pairing a sharp slider with his high-90s heat. That’s how, in 20⅓ innings, he posted a 2.66 ERA with more strikeouts (42.7 percent of hitters) and way fewer walks (9.3 percent) than in the previous year.

“He’s done that in the past, early in the spring,” Martinez said before pointing to July 2020. “Last year, during [spring training] 2.0, he was 89 to 90 when we came back. Slowly but surely he was in the upper 90s. It doesn’t take him long to ramp up. My big thing with him right now is his mechanics and his timing. We’ll get that squared away. Hopefully he’ll be better with it in his next outing.”

Timing was the consensus issue for Rainey on Sunday. He described it as syncing his arm path with when his front foot hits the dirt. If he isn’t doing that, his fastballs and sliders spray all around the zone. He nearly took off Pete Alonso’s head with a 94-mph fastball. It can get ugly pretty fast.

But Rainey believes a few more outings should get his mechanics in line. He dealt with forearm tightness that ended his 2020 in mid-September. Like anyone, he would like to avoid being the pitcher who is always in the trainer’s room. Leaving this muscle strain in Florida would be a good start.

“Luckily it was beginning of spring training, and hopefully I’ll be ready for Opening Day and everything goes smooth from there,” he said. “I’m just glad we caught it now and it’s not something I’m dealing with in mid-May or June.”