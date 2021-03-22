The United States will complete group play Wednesday against Mexico (9:30 p.m. Eastern time on Fox Sports 1), but with both teams having already secured passage, the match is for seeding purposes only. The Mexicans also won their first two matches and lead the United States on goal differential, meaning a draw would be enough for them to finish first.

Both teams will play separate semifinals next Sunday, with their opponents to be determined. Kickoff times are 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., both on FS1. The March 30 final is for regional bragging rights only.

In the other group, which will play its second set of matches Monday, Honduras and Canada are in prime position to advance. El Salvador and Haiti are the other teams.

On Sunday, the United States moved a step closer to its first Olympic berth since 2008 by rallying from a scoreless first half to rout the Dominican Republic, 4-0. That came three days after a 1-0 triumph over Costa Rica.

Mexico, the tournament favorite, has beaten the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica by 3-0 scores.

“We will want to beat Mexico,” U.S. Coach Jason Kreis said. “We will want to win this group.”

His priority, though, will fielding his strongest lineup in the semifinal. Kreis has kept his team fresh by starting 17 different players and using the maximum five subs in each of the two matches.

On Sunday, San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper J.T. Marcinkowski (Georgetown) and New England Revolution center back Henry Kessler (Virginia) were among the newcomers. Kessler had never previously played for a national team in any age group.

Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson came off the bench in the 62nd minute and scored in the 73rd and 78th, both assisted by substitute Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire). Those goals expanded the lead to 3-0 after captain Jackson Yueill (San Jose) had broken the deadlock in the 61st. Mihailovic added a 90th-minute goal.

Marcinkowski’s quiet shutout followed an eight-save performance by Real Salt Lake’s David Ochoa in the Costa Rica match.

The United States has qualified once in the previous four attempts for an Olympic competition restricted to players 23 and under, with three exemptions allowed at the final tournament in Japan. Because the Olympics were delayed a year, the age limitation was relaxed to 24.

The women’s tournament is open to players of all ages, and the United States, a four-time gold medalist, rolled through regional qualifying in early 2020.